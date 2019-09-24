Trump's UN Speech Was Super Awful But Fox News Loved It

They're about to make a really difficult decision at Fox.

Do we go down with the Trump ship, or build a lifeboat? (As we say at The Professional Left Podcast, burn the lifeboats. No Republican rebranding. Fox News of all people cashed that check with Glenn Beck and the Tea Party.)

In this strange, "between two worlds" bridge spanning the distance between "Trump is the greatest president ever" and "Trump who? We're the Coffee Party now!", it's important to distract as much as possible from, you know, the impeachable offenses. So Trump gives a speech in which he talks so slowly (speaking very slowly is what his reality TV brain thinks is "presidential") that even some on Liberal Twitter express "concern for his health."

Is he having a stroke, maybe?

He can barely string three words together at a time.

And, it is a Stephen Miller special, this ugly speech.

All the usual xenophobia, anti-progress.

The audience seems to have teeth gritted, waiting for him to stop talking.

Nobody cares what he says — phillyfangirl (@phillyfangirl) September 24, 2019

And the reviews were universally bad...

Trump’s UN speech is like a Lou Dobbs book on tape read by a low energy doddering spaced out dementia patient after two hours of restless sleep on his CPAP. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 24, 2019

Trump looked like a reanimated carcass at his UN, slow-mo, slurring speech- sounding stricken, drugged, barely able to get words out & disconnected from what he was saying. Snot began running out of his nose during the wind-up. His family & cabinet clapped at the end. He's unwell — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) September 24, 2019

Takeaways from Trump's UN speech:

(1) WTF?!

(2) He's been sedated.

(3) WTF?! — Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) September 24, 2019

Something is wrong with Trump. His UN speech is anemic. He’s squinting. An his speech is thick again. This is his worst speech ever, in terms of delivery. pic.twitter.com/6AA71s268X — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) September 24, 2019

There's a racist drunk uncle that gives pretty much the same Trump's UN speech at the table every Thanksgiving. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♀️

Trump's UN speech was horrific the other countries were looking at him like he's crazy it got zero applause throughout like other presidents received only a polite obligatory applause at the very end... Sis was reading a book during the speech pic.twitter.com/AYGOCXYHnN — Camilla Kay (@RandomlyShe) September 24, 2019

And the content was terrible, too. If you want to watch it, Fox News YouTubed the whole thing.

Because Fox News loved it. They came off the speech right into a panel featuring KT McFarland in ecstasy:

KT McFarland: I think this was his best speech ever. Look at the body language, he was confident, he was reading slowly, he didn't repeat himself a bunch of times which he has always done in the past.

Great news: at least Wilbur Ross had time to catch up on those ZZZ's.