Trump's UN Speech Was Super Awful But Fox News Loved It

KT McFarland couldn't sigh enough about just how wonderful it was to hear Donald Trump's ridiculous speech to the UN.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
They're about to make a really difficult decision at Fox.

Do we go down with the Trump ship, or build a lifeboat? (As we say at The Professional Left Podcast, burn the lifeboats. No Republican rebranding. Fox News of all people cashed that check with Glenn Beck and the Tea Party.)

In this strange, "between two worlds" bridge spanning the distance between "Trump is the greatest president ever" and "Trump who? We're the Coffee Party now!", it's important to distract as much as possible from, you know, the impeachable offenses. So Trump gives a speech in which he talks so slowly (speaking very slowly is what his reality TV brain thinks is "presidential") that even some on Liberal Twitter express "concern for his health."

And the reviews were universally bad...

And the content was terrible, too. If you want to watch it, Fox News YouTubed the whole thing.

Because Fox News loved it. They came off the speech right into a panel featuring KT McFarland in ecstasy:

KT McFarland: I think this was his best speech ever. Look at the body language, he was confident, he was reading slowly, he didn't repeat himself a bunch of times which he has always done in the past.

Great news: at least Wilbur Ross had time to catch up on those ZZZ's.

