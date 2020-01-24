CNN Anchor Wallops Marsha Blackburn: 'Look At Me, Mr. President!'

Friday morning CNN's Gloria Borger did not sugarcoat her feelings about Senator Marsha Blackburn's behavior on Thursday. Blackburn attacked LTC Alexander Vindman:
The CNN panel was unanimous:
JOHN KIRBY: Of all the people in this entire set, he's the only one that actually has literally bled for his country. I think he deserves the credit and the credibility that goes with that. Look, you can argue whether you think he was the right guy for the job at the NSC or enough experience, there is a weak argument, but you can make those cases. But to question his patriotism and his loyalty to the country when he has shed blood for it and when he has an impeccable service record is beyond the pale.
GLORIA BORGER: It is just a stunt. It is a stunt because it is like
"Notice me, Mr. President! Raise your hand! Notice me! Look at this, look at this on Twitter, please retweet me! Tell me you love me, tell me you like me, please?"
And it is just embarrassing for her. And, I mean, it is mortifying, honestly, and I think it is just a way to try and get noticed during this trial when you're supposed to keep your mouth shut and not supposed to be doing -- exactly what she's doing and sort of saying, look, "I'm not taking this garbage seriously, and look at this guy Vindman and Mr. President aren't I fabulous!"