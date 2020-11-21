Marsha Blackburn Claims She Misspoke When She Referred To Joe Biden As President-Elect

Nevermind that she also referred to Kamala Harris as the vice-president-elect. In public, nearly all of these Republicans are playing along with the fiction that Trump has any legitimate case, but in private they all recognize that he lost, and some, like this dummy from Tennessee, occasionally slip-up and let the cat out of the bag, as happened here in her interview last night on ABC News.

Source: The Tennessean

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a stalwart supporter of President Donald Trump, on Friday referred to Joe Biden as the country's "president-elect," a comment her staff later said was a mistake. Blackburn made the comments Friday evening live on ABC News, where she was being interviewed by Juju Chang. The remark placed her among just a handful of Republican senators signalling acknowledgement of Biden's projected victory. Chang asked Blackburn whether she had been in contact with Biden to congratulate him, as president-elect, on his victory. "I have not spoken with the president-elect," Blackburn said. "We did have the vice president come to the floor, the vice president-elect come to the floor this week to cast a vote. I was presiding at the time. Didn't get to speak with her."