Secret Service Officer Arrested For Masturbating In Hotel Hallway

Lots of weird stuff happens in Florida. But this...this is next level weird. I read the headline and thought it had to be a joke or an article by The Onion. But, no. It is real. NBC News is reporting that an off duty United States Secret Service agent was arrested for...taking matters into his own hands while walking down the hall of a hotel completely buck naked. And by "taking matters" I mean *masturbating*....in a hallway. Of a hotel. Where other people were.

This happened around midnight at a Miami-Date hotel, so hopefully there were no underage witnesses to his personal pleasure session. The officer, 33-year old John Spillman, was placed on administrative leave.

The chief of Secret Service uniformed division put out a statement saying:

"We are aware of the arrest of an off-duty Secret Service officer by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel. This agency takes these matters with the utmost seriousness."

Police were called to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel and found Spillman naked and masturbating in the hallway, leading to his arrest for indecent exposure.

Yikes.