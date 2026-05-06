Bracing For The Blue Wave: White House Lawyers Prep For A Post-Election Reckoning

The Trump White House is in panic mode, treating a likely blue wave like an alien invasion. The votes aren't even cast, and they're preparing their team for gridlock and the likelihood of being subpoenaed into oblivion.

According to The Washington Post, the White House Counsel's Office has been quietly holding internal briefings for political appointees, walking them through how congressional oversight functions and how to handle it effectively. The sessions reportedly last around half an hour and include a presentation covering the basics of oversight and recommended best practices.

According to two anonymous sources familiar with the meetings, staff have been advised to be mindful of written communications and to respond promptly to any inquiries from Congress. All of this comes as the administration appears to be quietly acknowledging the real possibility of major Democratic gains in this fall's midterm elections.

“It’s obvious to everyone that it’s very likely,” said one of the two officials, who attended a private briefing, the outlet reports. “It was a sober-eyed conversation.”

While one official insisted that “This is nothing new,” some of the meetings during the past month have had “a strong overtone” of the midterms, two people said.

Having endured years of well-deserved congressional subpoenas, depositions, and investigations during his first term, Trump and many of his staff remain deeply wary of what they viewed as politically motivated legal harassment. We've all seen Trump's "Presidential harassment!" tweets when he was held accountable.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats — after largely avoiding the subject for months — have begun pushing for impeachment again following Trump's threats against Iran. Trump himself has openly acknowledged his party's electoral challenges, frequently noting that the party in power rarely fares well in midterm elections and emphasizing the stakes in these races.

It would have been far easier for the Trump administration if they hadn't turned the White House into a swamp filled with the most corrupt figures of our lifetime, but here we are. Trump's approval ratings have hit the lowest mark in his second term, and it keeps getting worse on almost every issue, including the economy, cost of living, inflation, and the Iran war.

Gas, housing, groceries, and healthcare costs have skyrocketed. Republicans have dismissed those concerns for everyday Americans, and they deserve the Blue Wave beatdown they're anticipating. It's so bad that they now want us to pay for Trump's gaudy ballroom while grocery prices are unaffordable. Tone deaf, much? No, they simply do not care and ignore the staggering corruption in this administration.

Good question: