Bracing For The Blue Wave: White House Lawyers Prep For A Post-Election Reckoning

They know what's coming, and they know it's going to be brutal.
Bracing For The Blue Wave: White House Lawyers Prep For A Post-Election Reckoning
Credit: White House/Flickr/public domain
By Conover KennardMay 6, 2026

The Trump White House is in panic mode, treating a likely blue wave like an alien invasion. The votes aren't even cast, and they're preparing their team for gridlock and the likelihood of being subpoenaed into oblivion.

According to The Washington Post, the White House Counsel's Office has been quietly holding internal briefings for political appointees, walking them through how congressional oversight functions and how to handle it effectively. The sessions reportedly last around half an hour and include a presentation covering the basics of oversight and recommended best practices.

According to two anonymous sources familiar with the meetings, staff have been advised to be mindful of written communications and to respond promptly to any inquiries from Congress. All of this comes as the administration appears to be quietly acknowledging the real possibility of major Democratic gains in this fall's midterm elections.

“It’s obvious to everyone that it’s very likely,” said one of the two officials, who attended a private briefing, the outlet reports. “It was a sober-eyed conversation.”

While one official insisted that “This is nothing new,” some of the meetings during the past month have had “a strong overtone” of the midterms, two people said.

Having endured years of well-deserved congressional subpoenas, depositions, and investigations during his first term, Trump and many of his staff remain deeply wary of what they viewed as politically motivated legal harassment. We've all seen Trump's "Presidential harassment!" tweets when he was held accountable.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats — after largely avoiding the subject for months — have begun pushing for impeachment again following Trump's threats against Iran. Trump himself has openly acknowledged his party's electoral challenges, frequently noting that the party in power rarely fares well in midterm elections and emphasizing the stakes in these races.

It would have been far easier for the Trump administration if they hadn't turned the White House into a swamp filled with the most corrupt figures of our lifetime, but here we are. Trump's approval ratings have hit the lowest mark in his second term, and it keeps getting worse on almost every issue, including the economy, cost of living, inflation, and the Iran war.

Gas, housing, groceries, and healthcare costs have skyrocketed. Republicans have dismissed those concerns for everyday Americans, and they deserve the Blue Wave beatdown they're anticipating. It's so bad that they now want us to pay for Trump's gaudy ballroom while grocery prices are unaffordable. Tone deaf, much? No, they simply do not care and ignore the staggering corruption in this administration.

Good question:

How, exactly, did we go from a $200 million privately-funded ballroom, to a $1 billion taxpayer-funded one?

John Collins (@logicallyjc.bsky.social) 2026-05-05T14:51:23.060Z

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon