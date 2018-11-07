Don't Let The GOPers Kid You: Last Night Was A Blue Wave

Good morning, Blue Americans! There is SO MUCH GOOD NEWS this morning!

We all did a great job yesterday. We took back the House, and we took out a lot of really bad Republicans all over the place. Kris Kobach, people! Scott Walker!

We even have a runoff in the by-God Mississippi Senate race. And Stacey Abrams is still fighting in Georgia -- where her opponent did everything to win but poison Democratic voters.

And look at all this: SEVEN Democrats going to the governors' mansions.

The NYT currently projects a national popular-vote margin of D+9.2%. For comparison, the last five largest margins, considered wave elections:



1994: R+7.1%

2006: D+8.0%

2008: D+10.6%

2010: R+7.2%

2014: R+5.7%



By historical standards, it's a popular wave.https://t.co/IRkQLDZ2dX — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) November 7, 2018

Good news from all over the country:

Three Deep Red States Vote to Expand Medicaid https://t.co/s2W0P9ZLUs — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) November 7, 2018

For the first time in two years, there will be oversight of the Executive Branch https://t.co/FJbXUBMZ9j @CharlesPPierce — Esquire (@esquire) November 7, 2018

Earth-shattering result: Wake County, NC (Raleigh) just ousted very-longtime GOP sheriff Donnie Harrison, one of single most ICE-friendly sheriffs.



Harrison is in a 287(g) deal, one of closest forms of ICE cooperation. His challenger Gerald Baker has said he'd withdraw from it. — Taniel (@Taniel) November 7, 2018

Gretchen Whitmer. So glad Michigan governorship is back to blue after that nerd destroyed our drinking water. — Ingrid Erickson (@Augerpups) November 7, 2018

ICYMI last night: Yes, there were some disappointments, but for God's sake, taking the House plus seven governorships is a great night. Trump's about to find out what Maxine Waters' IQ really is! https://t.co/adEgDmjU79 via @thedailybeast — Michael Tomasky (@mtomasky) November 7, 2018

The QAnon crowd has been really shaken up by Dems taking the House. Lots of disillusionment on their forums, accusations that Q is, in fact, totally made up. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 7, 2018

Trump will soon be on the receiving end of something he didn’t see much from a GOP-led Congress: orders, backed up by subpoenas, for officials to answer questions on controversial policies like sending thousands of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.https://t.co/5b7HODr8bU

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Kevin Whitelaw (@KevinWhitelaw1) November 7, 2018

We had one job. I know there are lots of other complicated stories out there, and we need to deal with them. But we had one job - to win the #HouseOfRepresentatives and to #FlipTheHouse. We did that. The Trump grip is weakened. — joshua ulibarri (@jeudc) November 7, 2018

Kellyanne Conway on Dem investigations of Trump: "They can try." https://t.co/88ezGbTb1S pic.twitter.com/HDmiaPnszb — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2018

"They can try."

Try and stop us, Kellyanne.