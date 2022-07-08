SNEAKS: PA GOPers Advance Anti-Abortion Amendment Last Night

A favorite Republican tactic is to use low-turnout races to push amendments to a state constitution, and that's exactly what the Doug Mastriano clones in the PA state legislature are planning to outlaw abortion. This is what they did instead of passing the budget.

The first step happened last night, but the long-term plan is to get an anti-abortion constitutional amendment on the ballot next year.

I cannot imagine how furious @PAHouseGOP leaders are at Kim Ward and Doug Mastriano for jamming them up at last minute with this constitutional abortion ban. Kills #pabudget coverage and puts their vulnerable members at greater risk. The internal PA GOP chaos continues. pic.twitter.com/VZ2HqU96Qe — J.J. Abbott 📮 (@jjabbott) July 8, 2022

ICYMI: Republicans in the upper chamber advanced a proposal to add language to the Pennsylvania Constitution stating that the governing document does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding for the procedure.https://t.co/YdC4r6Bjxg — Pennsylvania Capital-Star (@PennCapitalStar) July 8, 2022

Don't let the Senate Republicans forget this.



They waited until 11:30pm to sneak pass a Constitutional Amendment banning abortions in Pennsylvania.



They don't want to hear debate.



They don't want to see your protests & rallies.



They just want to take away your rights. pic.twitter.com/ictNjHicGz — PaSenateDems (@PaSenateDems) July 8, 2022

There's a rule in the legislature that prevents any voting after 11:00 PM.



The GOP exploited the lack of a budget to push this through in the dead of night.



When this comes up on a ballot, vote "NO." — Unimportant (@Unimportitis) July 8, 2022

This is a DISGRACE. It is 11:45 p.m., we have not finished passing a state budget, but the Senate R's forced a Committee vote on an abortion ban. Women and our allies will not stand for this. This is an attack on reproductive justice, on OUR RIGHTS and on OUR BODIES. #PABudget pic.twitter.com/9wOouQyLkN — Senator Katie Muth (@SenatorMuth) July 8, 2022

In PA, the process is they need to pass through both chambers twice, in consecutive legislative sessions, then they hit the ballot. If Rs time the anti-abortion one correctly, it will hit the ballot in an off year, low turnout election with least amount of voter participation. — Senator Amanda Cappelletti 🌻 (@SenCappelletti) July 8, 2022

A Democratic governor is the only thing standing between PA and an abortion ban. A constitutional amendment would get around that.



The PA senate amended the rules to discuss this after 11pm last night 👇 https://t.co/wkazO1PpMT — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) July 8, 2022

There is some absolutely bonkers shit happening in the dead of night in the Pennsylvania Senate right now thanks to the PA GOP. They are forcing through a vote on a PA Constitutional Amendment that would declare a fertilized egg a person. Bye bye IVF & abortion. Miscarry? Prison. https://t.co/oGCheFCGuT — Elizabeth H.C. McLaughlin (she/her) (@ECMcLaughlin) July 8, 2022

We're already seeing the fallout from these bans in other states:

Oh here we go . My first patient with vaginal bleeding and cramping . The treatment for abortion and miscarriage is the same and I can’t give it in Texas . What am I supposed to do ? She can have significant blood loss and infection if not treated . Tell me Abbott 🤬 — @pelleggi2 MD (@pelleggi2) July 7, 2022

Ok she’s 12 weeks so Ob is taking over . Has some activity - she will still lose it most likely . Lot of cramps . We can only support her with pain meds and watch her for transfusion etc. the pharmacy will. Not. Dispense. It. For. Miscarriage. They need to clarify this Abbott. — @pelleggi2 MD (@pelleggi2) July 7, 2022

Thread 1 of 2: A woman I had never met before messaged me on twitter last night. She was pregnant in the ER hemorrhaging waiting on a doctor. She believed she was having a miscarriage and wanted to know if she should leave without treatment for fear of being arrested. — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) July 7, 2022

the notion that someone is going to be taken off of medication as common as methotrexate, based on the chance of miscarriage of an unplanned pregnancy, and have to suffer the symptoms of their autoimmune disease is unconscionable and the antithesis of medical/health care https://t.co/LJhqnVnYOk — Sunju 94%Bread Raybeck (@gat0gateaux) June 29, 2022

In a doctor’s suspicion after a miscarriage, a glimpse of expanding medical mistrust https://t.co/Kd3Gd1XjY4 via @statnews — Abdulsatar Bochnak (@AbdulsatarBoch1) July 8, 2022

I live in Virginia. I’m on low-dose naltrexone as an off-label treatment for long Covid to reduce clotting. My pharmacy won’t refill my Rx because it can cause miscarriage. — Oyez Cómo Va, Esq. (@FemiYahtzee) July 4, 2022

Women will die. Stay alert. Don't skip any elections.