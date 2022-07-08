SNEAKS: PA GOPers Advance Anti-Abortion Amendment Last Night

This is their plan to sidestep a veto from a Democratic governor -- which is why people have to vote heartless fetus fetishists out of office.
By Susie MadrakJuly 8, 2022

A favorite Republican tactic is to use low-turnout races to push amendments to a state constitution, and that's exactly what the Doug Mastriano clones in the PA state legislature are planning to outlaw abortion. This is what they did instead of passing the budget.

The first step happened last night, but the long-term plan is to get an anti-abortion constitutional amendment on the ballot next year.

We're already seeing the fallout from these bans in other states:

Women will die. Stay alert. Don't skip any elections.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

