Big Win For Dems In WI; Scott Walker In Panic Tweet Mode

Tuesday's Blue Wave crossing Wisconsin has left Scott Walker really rattled and rightfully so. Not only is he facing being homeless with a crushing personal debt in November, it will put a stop to his plans of being POTUS someday.

Walker is so rattled that he took a page from Trump's Twitter Manual and went into full fledged panic mode, sending out a handful of tweets in a matter of minutes:

Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI. The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred -- we must counter it with optimism & organization. Let’s share our positive story with voters & win in November. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

Big government special interests flooded Wisconsin with distorted facts & misinformation. Next, they'll target me and work to undo our bold reforms. We need to keep moving #WIForward & make sure a #BlueWave of outside special interest money doesn’t take us backward. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

Wisconsin is working with RECORD-LOW unemployment thanks to our reforms, but the risk of a #BlueWave puts everything in jeopardy – balanced budgets, collective bargaining reforms, $8B in tax cuts, welfare reform & more. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

We have a positive story to tell & we need conservatives to take action and stop a #BlueWave by getting out there and telling it. Volunteer to share our optimistic plan for the future here: https://t.co/PLjD3aaaU5 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

If you support our bold efforts to help families and reform government, I need your help right now. CHIP IN $5 and help us stand against the flood of outside money that is headed our way: https://t.co/sEXb5qCLyZ — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

Not only are they amusing in and of themselves for revealing just how scared he is, but he inadvertently helped #BlueWave becoming a trending topic on Twitter. But then again, no one has ever accused him of being smart.

But Walker would really be better served if he started packing his bags and having someone help him dust off and update his resume. Maybe he can get a job he's truly qualified for, like being a human footstool for the Koch brothers.