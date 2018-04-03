Big Win For Dems In WI; Scott Walker In Panic Tweet Mode

By capper
Big Win For Dems In WI; Scott Walker In Panic Tweet Mode

Tuesday's Blue Wave crossing Wisconsin has left Scott Walker really rattled and rightfully so. Not only is he facing being homeless with a crushing personal debt in November, it will put a stop to his plans of being POTUS someday.

Walker is so rattled that he took a page from Trump's Twitter Manual and went into full fledged panic mode, sending out a handful of tweets in a matter of minutes:

Not only are they amusing in and of themselves for revealing just how scared he is, but he inadvertently helped #BlueWave becoming a trending topic on Twitter. But then again, no one has ever accused him of being smart.

But Walker would really be better served if he started packing his bags and having someone help him dust off and update his resume. Maybe he can get a job he's truly qualified for, like being a human footstool for the Koch brothers.


Comments

