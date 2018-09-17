He's Baaack! George W. Bush Campaigning For Republicans, Except Ted Cruz

He's back? Really?

Is it that Trump's reputation caved so deep that even George W. Bush looks good by comparison?

Or maybe it's that Rick Scott in Florida is desperate for any help at all. As one commenter noted:

Rick Scott 2016 - "MAGA, Trump is my BFF."

Rick Scott 2018 - "Trump who?"﻿

But he'll put his arms around Bush. George W. Bush. Wow.

Turns out Bush has some standards though; he won't campaign for Ted Cruz. Huffpo:

Former President George W. Bush is headlining fundraisers for GOP candidates facing tough challenges ahead of the midterm elections. He won’t, however, be appearing on behalf of Ted Cruz, the Republican senator from his home state of Texas, The Dallas Morning News reported. A spokesman for Bush told the newspaper that the other campaign appearances “work with our schedule.” But it’s no secret Bush is not a big fan of Cruz, who served as domestic policy adviser for Bush’s 2000 presidential race and in his November’s elections faces a tough battle against Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

It would be hilarious if even Dubya voted for Beto.