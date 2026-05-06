Why Won't Trump's Judicial Nominees Say The 22nd Amendment Bars A Third Trump Term?

When questioned by Sen. Chris Coons, not one of Trump's judicial nominees said they would uphold the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. Not one.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 6, 2026

During a confirmation hearing of Trump's judicial nominees, Sen Chris Coons asked one of the nominees, John Marck, to explain the 22nd Amendment. Marck couldn't. Coons threw the question to the other nominees when one said that it was setting the two-term limit for the President of the United States. Then Coons went deeper.

COONS: Correct. It states no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice. Mr. Mark, is President Trump eligible to run for president again in 2028?

MARCK: Senator, with it, without considering all the facts and looking at everything, depending on what the situation is, this to me strikes of more of a hypothetical of something that could be,,,

COONS: It's not hypothetical. Has President Trump been elected president twice?

MARCK: President Trump has been certified the President of the United States two times.

COONS: Is he eligible to run for a third term under our Constitution?

MARCK: I would have to review the...

COONS: I need to tell you the language of the constitutional amendment that makes it clear that no, he is not eligible to run for a third term. Anybody else brave enough to say that the Constitution of the United States prevents President Trump from seeking a third term?

[SILENCE]

Anybody willing to apply the Constitution by its plain language in the 22nd Amendment?

[SILENCE]

Nobody.

All right, let's move on.

The reason Trump nominated these people is clearly evident. He wants rubber stamps to OK him running for a third term.

The question is whether there are enough senators with enough integrity - or enough fear of the voters - to do the right thing and reject the whole lot of the nominees. Their unwillingness to uphold the Constitution makes them absolutely unqualified and ineligible.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon