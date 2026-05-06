Why Won't Trump's Judicial Nominees Say The 22nd Amendment Bars A Third Trump Term?

During a confirmation hearing of Trump's judicial nominees, Sen Chris Coons asked one of the nominees, John Marck, to explain the 22nd Amendment. Marck couldn't. Coons threw the question to the other nominees when one said that it was setting the two-term limit for the President of the United States. Then Coons went deeper.

COONS: Correct. It states no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice. Mr. Mark, is President Trump eligible to run for president again in 2028?

MARCK: Senator, with it, without considering all the facts and looking at everything, depending on what the situation is, this to me strikes of more of a hypothetical of something that could be,,,

COONS: It's not hypothetical. Has President Trump been elected president twice?

MARCK: President Trump has been certified the President of the United States two times.

COONS: Is he eligible to run for a third term under our Constitution?

MARCK: I would have to review the...

COONS: I need to tell you the language of the constitutional amendment that makes it clear that no, he is not eligible to run for a third term. Anybody else brave enough to say that the Constitution of the United States prevents President Trump from seeking a third term?

[SILENCE]

Anybody willing to apply the Constitution by its plain language in the 22nd Amendment?

[SILENCE]

Nobody.

All right, let's move on.