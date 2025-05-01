Newsmax Host: Constitution Wrong, Trump Should Run For A Third Term

As the stock markets and global economies continue to collapse under Trump's moronic tariffs, the MAGA cult is assaulting the U.S. Constitution and demanding it be changed to give Trump another term in office.

I kid you not.

Looking at Trump's unbronzed face and un-dyed hair it's a wonder he makes it to the end of this term.

Greg Kelly is one of Demented Donald's biggest fans so he took the lead on the three term nonsense.

KELLY: Donald Trump for president in 2028. Why not? Well, the Constitution says not, but maybe the Constitution is wrong. President Trump has been playing with this and he's been playing it with it for years and it's kind of amusing and it's kind of serious at the same time. He posted this on Twitter a couple years ago. Trump 2036, Trump 2040, 2044. What is he talking about? Oh my god, this is dangerous. And they're at it again because there's new merchandise on the Trump website. Take a look at this, a Trump hat modeled by Eric Trump. Trump 2028.

Kelly then commented on other offices that have no term limits and bashed the Constitution claiming the 22nd Amendment may be unconstitutional. Uh...it's an amendment to the...US Constitution. By definition, it is constitutional. Greg Kelly is definitely not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

KELLY: I think he is having fun, but that 22nd Amendment about not being able to run for a third term just might be unconstitutional. Nobody else has term limits in the federal government. The court, the Supreme Court, you're there for a lifetime. If you want it, you can stay as long as you like. How about the United States Senate? Those guys run for re-election. There is absolutely no term limits whatsoever.

Idiot MAGA congressmen demand Trump's head be put on Mount Rushmore for doing absolutely nothing but being racist, homophobic, and accomplishing nothing except spewing grievances.

At first the practice of only serving two terms was not put in writing because former presidents had loyalty to the country and the office they served, not Trump. The 22nd Amendment was created specifically for a scumbag like him.