Don't Wanna Be Called A Nazi? Don't Do Nazi Sh*t

How is it Republicans try so hard to be Nazis but get so upset when you call them Nazis??

Lets start with the “Young Republicans" busted praising Hitler in their velvet-roped group chat. And be honest now, look at their pics & tell me when you heard the story this wasn't your exact mental image? The literal human embodiment of “no one ever swiped right.”

And shockingly—by which I mean not shocking at all—”young” to MAGA lasts til your 40s. There were “young” Republicans in the chat for whom minoxidil's a thing. Hell, probably had their first crypto scams over a decade ago! They grow up so fast, don’t they?