Don't Wanna Be Called A Nazi? Don't Do Nazi Sh*t

Lets start with the “Young Republicans" busted praising Hitler in their velvet-roped group chat. And be honest now, look at their pics & tell me when you heard the story this wasn't your exact mental image?
By Cliff SchecterOctober 20, 2025

How is it Republicans try so hard to be Nazis but get so upset when you call them Nazis??

Lets start with the “Young Republicans" busted praising Hitler in their velvet-roped group chat. And be honest now, look at their pics & tell me when you heard the story this wasn't your exact mental image? The literal human embodiment of “no one ever swiped right.”

And shockingly—by which I mean not shocking at all—”young” to MAGA lasts til your 40s. There were “young” Republicans in the chat for whom minoxidil's a thing. Hell, probably had their first crypto scams over a decade ago! They grow up so fast, don’t they?

And then there's the Congressman:

GOP Rep. Taylor. A man who sullies my state of Ohio with his crab louse-infested thoughts daily. But recently, his office upped the ante. They flew a Swastika’d American flag in his DC office. He had no idea, of course, called it a “ruse.” But even if someone else put it up, claiming he did't see a prominent Swastika makes it seem rather less-ruse-like.

Watch the video, and read more on these + other examples, that..Republicans are Nazis. Don't forget to subscribe to Blue Amp Media, where we fight for democracy every day!

