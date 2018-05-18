Larry King Worries That Young Republicans Don't Like Trump

Every single day I'm working at Crooks and Liars, I make sure to look up mentions of the word "Trumpism" in television news coverage. The term "Trumpism" is a sure sign that a Republican is trying to distance their party from the president they elected, enable, and embolden.

And when I say "television," "news," and "coverage" I know I'm really stretching it by including

former "The Blaze" employee and Republican apologist Amy Holmes,

Larry King,

yakking it up on the Russia Today network.

Yes, I'm sure the money's good.



So Larry reads the question about polls saying young Republicans don't like Trump.

AMY HOLMES: Young Republicans? I think there's a lot of conflict there in terms of what it does Trump represent? Is he conservative? What is Trumpism? And Donald Trump has his own shall we say, flamboyant approach to governing that is not necessarily Republican.

Amy. Amy. Amy.

Good on you twisting any given question to "Trump is not a Republican" even though he got more Republican primary votes than any candidate in history, has a completely complicit Republican Congress standing between him and impeachment, and also the RNC has removed "debates" from their 2020 primary schedule in favor of their beloved incumbent so-called president.

Don't you dare call it Trumpism, Amy.