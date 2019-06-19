CNN's John King Worries That Dems Won't Fill Small Arenas Like Trump Did

You would think the mainstream media would be immune to Trump and GOP talking points by now. But you would be wrong, just like I was.

Donald Trump is an obsessive-compulsive narcissist when it comes to anything he does with regard to the media and the public's perception of him.

During the very first White House press briefing that was lead by Sean Spicer, when we actually had press briefings for the American people, Sean's tenure was immediately tarnished by the Trump administration's bogus claims of massive turnout during Trump's inauguration.

Spicer said that the 2017 inauguration was “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”

In January of 2018, Spicer apologized for his lies.

So in keeping that in mind who cares what kind of turnout any President of the United States gets in a preplanned setting to launch a reelection campaign?

If an American president and his team of advisers and handlers cannot fill a venue of their choice and time then that truly would be pathetic.

On Wednesday the day after Trump held his supposed reelection campaign rally in Orlando, Fox News, just as Sean Spicer had done previously, was gushing all day over the size of the crowd and those that were tearing down the walls to get in to see their savior.

Obviously, that is not the truth.

The Orlando Sentinel reports, "President Donald Trump’s Orlando campaign rally drew 19,792 spectators, according to official turnstile counts released by the city of Orlando on Wednesday, just shy of capacity for the Amway Center."

“You know if we have three or four empty seats, the fake news will say, ‘Hey, they didn’t fill it up,' President Small Hands said. “They said, maybe we shouldn’t go to Orlando, we should go someplace else. I said, no, go to Orlando. Not only did we fill it up, we had 120,000 requests.”

The only person interested in the crowd size was Trump himself, his media lackeys and state-sponsored propaganda fluffers.

John King, host of CNN's Inside Politics bought into the moronic crowd size nonsense that signifies nothing and tells the American people even less.

King said the Democrats wouldn't like what Trump said at his rally, "but they no doubt must take note of his venue and the energy."

Why is that, John? His rally sizes are meaningless in the 2020 election unless CNN and MSNBC jump in and broadcast every Trump rally commercial free to mimic Fox News.

John King didn't ask how many members of the racist Proud Boys group showed up to support the Orange Julius. That would have been a question worth asking.

Proud Boys and white power signs in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/t0ELnjtkTB — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June 18, 2019

CNN then played a snippet from the rally.

King opined, "So we talked about it being familiar, familiar worked last time and this, again, one of the great questions about 2020. The president lost the popular vote by a pretty sizable number. In 2016 he won the electoral college by Trump rallies like this."

John, did the Russian bots, hacking and interference have anything to do with Trump's victory? John, did James Comey's two press conferences help erode support for Hillary Clinton? Ah, yes facts. Never mind, never mind.

King continued, "They perfected them. You have made the point they're more professional. As the Democrats watch this, should they be thinking, what do we do to do that? What do we do to get 20,000 people in an arena and thousands more trying to get in?"

Does John King not even remember the crowds that came to see both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton such a short time ago? And that was just during a Democratic primary.

Has John King already forgotten the blue wave in the 2018 midterm elections where the Democratic Party crushed Donald Trump, no matter the number of lies he told about his support?

See how easy it is for the Beltway media to be led by the nose by the Trump administration? Just fill a medium-sized venue!