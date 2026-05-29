Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1851, Sojourner Truth delivered her “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech at the Women’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio. Although historians (being historians) debate the exact wording of he speech, and the dialect in which it may have been delivered, there is no question of its social and historical importance. It laid bare the deep hypocrisy at the heart of nineteenth-century American ideas about race, gender, and citizenship, and speech challenged the notion that all women shared the same experience by pointing out that Black women were denied both the protections supposedly granted to women and the rights promised to citizens. Truth fused the struggles against slavery and sexism into a single moral argument, insisting that freedom and equality could not be divided by race. Today's video is Sojourner Truth speech, performed at Kansas State University's 8th Diversity Summit April 1, 2011, by Pat Theriault.

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