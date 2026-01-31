If They Released These, Imagine How Bad The Redacted Files Are

Let's see. Elon Musk invited himself to Epstein's "wildest" party on his island, but he's not the only one.

"You might recall that Trump's commerce secretary said Epstein was a blackmailer and talked openly about him last year. Turns out there are more hidden contacts between the two. an individual reference there, I should say, is Mr. Lutnick refers to an email about them getting together. This is after Lutnick claimed he severed ties. We should note that Lutnick publicly distanced himself, and in that planning, it appeared that Lutnick was on a trip with his wife," Ari Melber said.

He had journalist Tara Palmieri as a guest "We can't get through all the documents today, but what jumps out to you today in the new files?"

The fact that Trump's inner circle is just so deeply entangled with Jeffrey Epstein, more so than they previously would admit, she said. "The fact that Elon Musk would tweet, 'President Trump is going to get blown up in the Epstein files. And yet here he is, arranging to go on the island on a night that would be, you know, a party island.

"Howard Lutnick going out of his way to say he went into Epstein's house once with his wife and was horrified by it, yet he was arranging to go to his island. So it's just like these people. they had such hubris. they had no problem lying about their extensive relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. And obviously there's a lot of really concerning tips about Donald Trump in, in these documents that we don't know if the FBI actually followed up on or did any investigating

"They have maintained their position since June that there were no other men involved in the sexual assault of a thousand women. and those young girls, now women, many of them have filed lawsuits, civil lawsuits, because they couldn't do it criminally because the statute of limitations or they have, you know, various settlements. Ghislaine Maxwell said there were 25 men that signed settlements with one plaintiff alone.

"And so we're supposed to believe that the department of justice actually did a real investigation on this? it's just and we're just seeing a bunch of tips, some very disturbing about the president, but we don't know if they ever even took them seriously."

The largest congregation of Epstein associates since his death was the Trump inauguration. — Epstein's Suicide Note Pt. I (@b1gd1ll.bsky.social) 2026-01-31T02:51:07.869Z