Fox News Host Claims Dems Are A Propaganda Machine For Discussing Oil Prices

The Democratic party is supposed to stick its head in the sand from Trump causing oil prices to skyrocket
By John AmatoMarch 10, 2026

Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones attacked the Democratic Party for highlighting the skyrocketing cost of oil and gasoline in the country because of Trump's disastrous war against Iran.

In less than a full year, Trump has hindered the US economy, lost jobs, refused to deal with inflation, implemented illegal tariffs that cost the American household thousands of dollars per year, kicked millions of people off Medicaid, and refused to extend ACA subsidies, resulting in skyrocketing health care costs.

Now, after Trump attacks Iran in the dead of night, we are supposed to STFU.

The MAGA propaganda machine is out in full force.

This is crazy on many levels.

JONES: I understand that the Democrats have their own political spin on this, but I think they should be careful about some of the talking points that they were releasing.

They're talking about the oil prices and the way that it's going to impact, and that the president can't last too long.

That is exactly what Iran wants to happen.

Part of their strategy of this is the propaganda machine that's going out there saying these things, and they believe that if they can get the prices of oil up, that the president would have to draw from the conflict.

So just be careful, guys.

First off, how does Jones know what Iran wants? Trump created the rising fuel and energy costs, not Iran.

Trump attacked Iran without provocation and created a new quagmire in the Middle East. To Fox News, the Democratic Party, and all Americans are supposed to keep their mouths shut about the cost of his war, or you are aiding and abetting the enemy.

See how long that flies, scum bucket.

