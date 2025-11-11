Fox News: Don't Talk About Health Care Costs, It's A Trap!

How out-of-touch are wealthy Manhattanite Fox News hosts?
By John AmatoNovember 11, 2025

Earlier today on Fox and Friends, co-host Lawrence Jones advised Trump not to discuss healthcare costs because it's a Democratic trap and most people are more interested in affordability issues on a day-to-day issues.

Health care is a day-to-day issue.

JONES: I keep hearing this talking point from the Democrats that the next election is gonna be about healthcare, that the president has to solve that.

I think that's a trap.

I mean, the healthcare system is such a muddy mess. I think you just gotta focus on affordability. The president has to focus on that.

Don't let them define the next election.

When I talk to people, sure, there's some folks that talk about healthcare, but the majority of people I talk to, it's like, I just want, when I go to the grocery store, to pay a different price.

The gas prices have come down a little bit, but in some states, it hasn't. So that's what people are talking about, being able to buy a house.

They're not talking on a day-to-day basis about healthcare.

So don't fall in that trap. It's gonna be a muddy mess.

Focus on people's day-to-day lives, what they can afford.

Since it's on Fox News TV, Trump will take this seriously.

I don't know who the people Lawrence Jones talks to, but they certainly aren't the hundreds of millions of working class folks of this country. Letting ACA subsidies expire will explode healthcare costs, which will double and triple because of Trump's actions. That makes healthcare a major destructive force for Americans to survive on a day-to-day basis.

Democrats are not defining the upcoming midterms in 2026, Trump and his Republican sycophants are by skyrocketing healthcare premiums, destroying Medicaid, and attacking SNAP benefits in order to justify tax cuts for the wealthy.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon