Fox News: Don't Talk About Health Care Costs, It's A Trap!

Earlier today on Fox and Friends, co-host Lawrence Jones advised Trump not to discuss healthcare costs because it's a Democratic trap and most people are more interested in affordability issues on a day-to-day issues.

Health care is a day-to-day issue.

JONES: I keep hearing this talking point from the Democrats that the next election is gonna be about healthcare, that the president has to solve that.

I think that's a trap.

I mean, the healthcare system is such a muddy mess. I think you just gotta focus on affordability. The president has to focus on that.

Don't let them define the next election.

When I talk to people, sure, there's some folks that talk about healthcare, but the majority of people I talk to, it's like, I just want, when I go to the grocery store, to pay a different price.

The gas prices have come down a little bit, but in some states, it hasn't. So that's what people are talking about, being able to buy a house.

They're not talking on a day-to-day basis about healthcare.

So don't fall in that trap. It's gonna be a muddy mess.

Focus on people's day-to-day lives, what they can afford.