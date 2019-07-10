Fox Analyst Blames Epstein Deal On Obama, Who Wasn't President Yet

Donald Trump surrogates have been straining themselves trying to come up with a rationale and defense of the plea deal that Alex Acosta, Trump's Labor Sec. handed out to pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2008.

Usually, either Hillary or Bill Clinton is used as a "what about" defense but this time Jones III tried to blame the Pres. Obama administration for cosigning the horrific plea deal but in reality, Obama had nothing to do with it whatsoever.

If Jones had spent one minute on the Google thingy doing a little research, he would know that Barack Obama hadn't even been elected yet. But the truth doesn't often matter to Trump apologists.

On Tuesday's edition of Outnumbered, Lawrence Jones III, a Fox News contributor was the #OneLuckyGuy. During his discussion, co-host Harris Faulkner asked if people were taking a total look on the totality of the plea deal that involved Alex Acosta and Jeffrey Epstein.

"Well, I don't think people are taking a total look at his," Jones said.

Jones then tried to describe what actually goes "into these decisions."

Jones said, "A) when it’s someone like this involved, this does not skip Washington. That means that AG knew about it, that means the investigative agency, the FBI, Bob Mueller...."

Harris Faulkner cut in and said, "Well as Christine Pelosi said, some of the faves in the Democrat Party may be on a list here somewhere."

It's true that many wealthy people including Democrats knew Epstein, but they failed to mention how well Trump knew Epstein and his love of young girls.

Jones replied, "Exactly. Well, this was in 2008, under a Democratic administration."

Faulkner said, "Right."

That's a lie and Harris Faulkner cosigned it.

Harris is usually not this uninformed. George W. Bush was president for ALL of 2008. Barack Obama was inaugurated in January of 2009.

Jones continued, "So it’s not just Acosta making a decision like this. Other factors go, and if there was corruption, then every investigative agency that was involved with it, including the attorney general’s office, knew something about it."

↓ Story continues below ↓

The Epstein plea deal happened in June 2018, and the presidential election was still almost 4 months away so it was not under a Democratic administration, but instead happened under the watchful eye of George W. Bush administration.

How embarrassing for this Trump toady. But embarrassment doesn't play into it since all they care about is massaging Trump's ego and offering protection for this chaotic and out of control administration.

Now if the Trump administration was in charge when this plea deal was cut, I imagine Lawrence Jones would just be blaming those in the Miami District courts.