New Poll Says Majority Blame Trump And GOP For Shutdown, So Fox News Fingers Democrats

Fox News' Outnumbered and the network's programming has focused on blaming the Democratic party for a possible government shutdown and not Trump or the GOP, despite the fact that they control Congress..

Much of their focus has been on claiming Democrats support Dreamers over real, red-blooded, honest-to-God American citizens, pretending to support the "majority" of the American people.

A new poll just released by the Washington Post/ABC has found that Republicans are underwater by 20 points.

By a 20-point margin, more Americans blame President Trump and Republicans rather than Democrats for a potential government shutdown, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll. A 48 percent plurality says Trump and congressional Republicans are mainly responsible for the situation resulting from disagreements over immigration laws and border security, while 28 percent fault Democrats. A sizable 18 percent volunteer that both parties are equally responsible. Political independents drive the lopsided margin of blame, saying by 46 to 25 percent margin that Republicans and Trump are responsible for the situation.

But if you tune in to Fox News only, you will get a very different picture.



Outnumbered selected Lawrence B. Jones as their #OneLuckyGuy, a conservative commentator from "The Blaze" and a favorite of FreedomWorks who of course believes Democrats should be acting like Republicans and blamed them wholeheartedly.

Jones said, "If Democrats were saying, like Rand Paul, we want to get spending under control, I would be able to give them the benefit because we have to get that under control."

Riiight, we are all the party of Rand Paul now. Suddenly he forgot that Republicans just added 1.5 trillion dollars to his all-important deficit to pay for their fukatka tax cut for the rich

He's a clown.

He continued, "They are saying the issues of non-citizens are more important than funding our government. For me, that's problematic."

He profusely praised Trump.

Harris Faulkner said, "The sticking point is for the Dems," and went on to claim that even Bernie Sanders is worried about the military over a shutdown. (He's not)

I'd say that the country hopes the both parties would actually hammer out some bipartisan agreement, but Jones was only worried about one thing. Will Republicans cave?

"Let them shut it down over this," he cried, without batting an eye over the political damage it will cause Republicans.

Marie Harf, the lone lefty and usual voice of reason explained that Mitch McConnell doesn't even have his own caucus in line. She believes a compromise should be worked out.

When Harf asked whether Republicans going to compromise the Outnumbered panel got outraged and interrupted her.

"When Republicans say, 'pass our bill or nothing..."

Sandra Smith asked, "If there's a shutdown tonight, who do you blame?

Marie, "I blame the people in charge of any government - Republicans. Democrats are not in charge of any part of government right now."

Smith said a majority of people would blame Democrats which is not in line with new polling. Harf reminded them that a majority of people in every shutdown in history have blamed the party in the power.

Kennedy quickly said, "I understand that, but this is not any other time in history."

There isn't anything special about this time in history. Republicans cannot govern.



UPDATE:

Here's OMB's Mick Mulvaney playing the same blame game with CNN's Jim Acosta



Acosta, "The president asked Congress to come up with a solution for the DREAMers. Congress was in the room, members of Congress were in the room with the President last week, seemed to be a fairly productive meeting, and the whole process got blown up.”