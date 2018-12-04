Ari Fleischer: Trump Tweets So Much Against Mueller Because He's Innocent

Democratic pundit Marie Harf was left to roll her eyes at the insipid remarks made by former Bushie Ari Fleischer, who claimed Trump would only constantly interfere with Mueller's investigations if he was innocent.



The Fox News' Outnumbered panel took on the Mueller investigations Tuesday. Harris Faulkner asked Ari Fleischer what Trump may or may not have known relating to mooks like Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi.

Ari was upset by everybody making predictions at the expense of all the people involved in the investigations. Faulkner said that Mueller has been very quiet through the entire process.

Fleischer said, "[Mueller's] not talking to his credit. Then make his report, and then we can reach a conclusion. Until then, it's so unfair to everybody involved, including the president, for people to leap to these conclusions."

Marie Harf jumped in, "Then [Trump] should stop tweeting about it cause he's part of the national conversation. (Ari tried to interrupt) You can't ask everyone else to not talk if he can't."

Ari replied, "If you're on the receiving end of an investigation and you know you did nothing wrong, it is human nature. It's natural to say "I didn't do it, why do you guys keep --"

Fleischer must have received his doctorate in Forensic psychology at a commercial break.

Marie, "It's bad legal and political strategy, though. It's bad legal and political strategy -- "

Fleischer, "But it's also what innocent people would do."

And with that Harf rolled her eyes at his insufferable ridiculousness.

A picture is worth a thousand words after all.