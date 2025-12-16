MAGA Influencer Faces Backlash For Saying Conservatives Won't Celebrate Reiner's Death

MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec was immediately proven wrong after insisting that conservatives wouldn't celebrate the death of liberal Hollywood director Rob Reiner.
By David EdwardsDecember 16, 2025

MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec was immediately proven wrong after insisting that conservatives wouldn't celebrate the death of liberal Hollywood director Rob Reiner.

"You won't see people on the right celebrating the horrific murder of Rob Reiner and his wife," Posobiec wrote on X Sunday night. "Compare to the Left's reaction to Charlie Kirk's murder."

"Check out your President, Jackie Poo," one user wrote after President Donald Trump attacked Reiner.

Posobiec argued that Trump's remarks about the death of Reiner and his wife didn't count.

"Where is the celebration in Trump's post? He isn't celebrating, he is warning," he wrote.

UCLA Neuroscientist Matt Lieberman pointed to dozens of other conservative accounts that were celebrating Reiner's death.

"His son did the world a favor," one person claimed.

"Good riddance!" another commenter said. "The world is a better place without left-wing pedo pigs like Rob Reiner in them."

