Fox News' Marie Harf Shouted Down Over Muslim Ban Criticism: 'You Hate The President'

On Fox News' Outnumbered, Democratic analyst Marie Harf shot down all the defenses of the travel ban Trump policy so thorough that the other co-hosts resorted to personal attacks and interruptions to stop her.

Co-host Melissa Francis had to step and and force the others to let her speak many times.

During the entirety of the travel ban debate on the couch, Harf was constantly interrupted and almost shut down from being given a chance to disagree with the Supreme Court and Trump's Muslim travel ban on this morning's Outnumbered.

"Picking out countries and saying 'you give us enough information and you don't' seems very arbitrary. Individually vet every visitor that comes to the United States, you have to apply for a visa from these countries, you go through vetting, multiple layers in country before they come here by the US., not by another country."

Conservative Lawrence Jones replied, "We can't even trust our own vetting system?"

"Do you trust other countries more than us?"

Lawrence turned to hyperbole and said, We've had so many terrorists that were on watch-lists. how many attacks have we had on US soil where they said we were watching them?"

Obviously these claims have nothing to do Trump's Muslim ban at all. Being on an FBI watch list in America is not the same thing as being vetted in a foreign country to be allowed entry into US.

But fearmongering and hyperbole and not facts ruled the couch on Outnumbered this morning.

Kennedy says she has lost faith in the vetting process, then echoed Trump administration claims only wanting the best and brightest to come here and contribute to our society.

Marie Harf then set them straight about the ridiculousness and idiotic travel ban policy.

Harf said, "No American has been killed in the United States by a terrorist who came from one of these countries on the ban since 9/11."

Lisa Boothe constantly sparred with Harf and mistakenly believes the US relies only on vetting from the source countries, which is not true.

Melissa Francis asked about the couple who came in on a marriage visa in San Bernardino and Harf reminded her that that is not part of Trump's travel ban.

Boothe chided her saying the Supremes called it legal.

On the Supreme Court ruling Marie said, "They said it's legal but my argument is it's not good policy.

Harf was asked if she thought the vetting process before this new ruling was good and Marie replied saying it was pretty good.

And then the couch got personal as Kennedy said, "if President Obama did this very thing you would be his biggest cheerleader."

After Boothe ranted about not understanding why it's so bad to use a travel Muslim ban she also turned vicious against Harf, snarling, "The way I see this from someone like you Marie, is the fact that you hate the president and using this as an opportunity to hit him over the head..

Marie protested, "That's not true..." And then she blasted the pettiness of her attacks.

If you disagree with a Trump policy that's rooted in a Muslim religious bias (even those who crafted it have said so) then apparently you just hate Trump.

This is yet another line of defense to try to obscure Trump's obscene xenophobic policies.

Yes, I am not a fan of Trump, as I'm sure Marie Harf is not, but we are both capable of explaining rationally why we disagree on his policy decisions.

Harf does a very good job on Fox News so I hope they keep her even if she does on many occasions get shouted down for using very smart arguments to support her views.