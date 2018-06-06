Marie Harf Slaps Newt Gingrich For Making Wild Acusations About Valerie Jarrett

In a new report from ABC News, sources tell them that the DOJ's watchdog has concluded James Comey defied authorities regarding his infamous memo to Congress about Hilary Clinton's emails Congress a few days before the presidential election and his earlier summer press briefing after the FBI cleared HRC, but bashed her anyway.

But on Fox News' Outnumbered they never mentioned why Comey was rebuked and used it to tear his credibility down as regards to the Trump/Russian investigations.

Newt Gingrich was the #OneLuckyGuy, and he had trouble remembering Andrew McCabe's name, but that didn't stop him from claiming after the leaked information came to light that some of the turmoil within the FBI and DOJ must have involved Valerie Jarrett and President Obama.

Gingrich said, "This report apparently says the Atty. Gen. was doing things that were wrong which I believe means you're going to get Valerie Jarrett and Barack Obama."

Nowhere in the ABC report was Valerie Jarrett or Pres. Obama mentioned.

Co-host Harris Faulkner turned to Marie Harf and claimed that there was a link within the chain of command to Obama, "potentially."

When there are no facts available? Just opine that "it's possible."

Marie Harf said "maybe," but it was a draft report "so we have no idea" what's really in the report so they will just have to wait.

She explained that James Comey is by no means a perfect person, but that does not mean you ignore his criticisms of Donald Trump.

"I think the fact that he 's president fired him in part because of the Russia investigations can still be problematic even if Jim Comey wasn't perfect."

She continued, "You asked about Barack Obama, and we have no idea what Jim Comey was doing or if he was talking to Barack Obama. Talking to anyone in the White House and I don't even know why you brought up Valerie Jarrett. She hasn't been part of any of this I think we have to take a deep breath..."

Taking deep breaths is not something Trump surrogates do when they are on the attack, and they will use any crumb to try and discredit Robert Mueller's special counsel and those supplying testimony.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Hasn't Valerie Jarrett suffered enough of late?