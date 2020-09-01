Avoiding Trump's Insane Interview, Outnumbered Pushes Dementia Lie About Biden

When you can't persuade, you must lie.

The so-called president compared shooting an unarmed Black man in the back seven times to a flubbed GOLF PUTT, so the order from Fox News brass to the Outnumbered couch is to insinuate that Biden has dementia. Again.

On Monday, Vice-President Biden issued a stinging rebuke of Trump's leadership in the wake of the coronavirus, economic devastation and civil unrest caused by the shootings of Black Americans by law enforcement.

But if you tuned in the Fox News' "Outnumbered" today, you would hear on alternative reality of how he delivered the speech.

After Democratic pundit Marie Harf summed up Biden speech succinctly, co-host Melissa Francis claimed the Biden speech was incoherent because he "kept flubbing lines" throughout the entire speech.

This is, of course, not true.

Yes there is a slip here and there (Biden is very open about having overcome a stutter) but the speech was concise and to the point. UNLIKE the rambling carnival act Trump embarks on every time he opens his mouth.

Joe Biden spoke for almost 24 minutes, but Melissa Francis honed in on the two sole examples of flubbed lines. And in their world that's the equivalent of brain damage, except of course if you're a Republican.

"Marie was bringing up specific words Joe Biden said yesterday. I was listening and taking notes during the whole thing."

"Just like his performance at the debates there are a lot of times where he was saying sentences and words that don't belong together in the same sentence the couldn't even tell he was trying to say and was reading from a script."

That's some indictment. And then Francis acknowledged that everybody reading from a Teleprompter makes mistakes.

We're all familiar with that.

She added, "It was at times very tough to watch."

It was tough to watch because Biden was speaking the truth about the devastating effects that Trump and his administration have had on our country.

Kennedy agreed and said she feels very bad for Joe when he loses his place.

And then she gave an example of a singer hitting the wrong note. She claimed Biden repeatedly lost his place which is again not true.

Joe Biden losing his place a few times in a 24 minute speech seems to be much worse to the Fox News pundits than Donald Trump promoting conspiracy theories and lies on the Ingraham Angle that they ignored?

How does flubbing a line compare to promoting drinking disinfectants to cure Covid?

Projection is all they've got. Sad!