Harris Faulkner Apologizes To Newt Gingrich For Interrupting His Bigoted Rant

On Wednesday, Newt Gingrich, went on a smear-laden rant that blamed George Soros for violent protests in the U.S. It was one of Fox’s never-ending attempts to frighten voters into thinking Dangerous Blacks will take over if Joe Biden is elected. But hosts Melissa Francis and Marie Harf agreed that suggesting Soros is pulling the strings was a bridge too far. After an uncomfortable pause, Faulkner went to a commercial break.

Media Matters explains just how offensive Gingrich’s remarks were:

Foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Matt Duss called his comment anti-Semitic. National affairs correspondent for The Nation Jeet Heer said Gingrich was “playing with some very dangerous things” in his rant. And activist and author Amy Siskind called for Gingrich to apologize for his “anti-Semitic dog whistle.” Fox has already had to apologize for a guest using the network to spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Soros. In December 2018, Fox Business apologized for Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-TX) on-air statement that “George Soros is supposed to be Jewish, but you wouldn’t know it from the damage he’s inflicted on Israel.” Additionally, former frequent guests lawyers Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing disappeared from Fox News after spreading an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Soros controlled the U.S. State Department.

Faulkner should have apologized to viewers. Instead, she spent nearly a minute groveling to Gingrich the next day:

FAULKNER: So, we had a little incident on the show yesterday that was not smooth. And while I was leading that segment, we had interruptions, and I sat silently while all of that played out. Also not ideal. Our guest, former House speaker Newt Gingrich, who is beloved and needed to be allowed to speak with the openness and respect that this show is all about, was interrupted. Do we debate with fire here? Yes. But we must also give each other the space to express ourselves. As the only original member of the six-year-old amazing daytime ride known as Outnumbered, I especially want to rock 'n' roll with every voice and perspective at the table. We don't censor on this show, and that's why we are winning weekdays at noon.

Sorry, Harris, but you’re full of it. You are very willing to censor voices that don’t comport with the pro-Trump or anti-Democratic messaging on Fox.

You should be ashamed of yourself.