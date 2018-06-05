Fox Anchor Faulkner Loses It After Democrat Notes ‘Ample Evidence’ Trump Campaign Colluded With Russia

The normally low-key Harris Faulkner became almost hysterical after Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) defended the Mueller investigation by pointing out we have already seen evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Although Faulkner is ostensibly an objective anchor, she has previously shown herself to be shockingly biased in favor of Donald Trump. However, her bias was never more blatant than during this interview. That’s even more obvious when you compare it to her chummy, unchallenging interview with Republican Rep. Andy Biggs that immediately preceded this one.

Faulkner teed up her bias right in the first question for Cicilline: “Some of the criticism for Democrats, just to put it out there, is that you guys have kind of been dripping with thirst for there to be some sort of charge or something to see in Mueller’s investigation.” She added, “But so far, no evidence of any collusion.”

“First of all, Democrats are not thirsting for that,” Cicilline replied. He said that Democrats have been “very focused on” an “economic agenda that addresses the economic anxiety of the American people.”

As for the investigation, Cicilline said that Dems want to let Mueller “complete his work” and to “protect in every way the integrity of the investigation” against “tremendous efforts to interfere and try to impede it” by “the president and his team.”

Cicilline also said Democrats are “very frustrated” because with all the attention on the Mueller investigation, “We’re not doing an infrastructure bill, we’re not addressing the high cost of college, we’re not addressing the high cost of prescription drugs.” He continued, “We have a White House that is consumed with an investigation, with conflicts of interest, with scandals.”

Faulkner interrupted before the word “scandals” to challenge Cicilline for saying the White House was consumed with the investigation. She helpfully made a Trump talking point her own as she questioned “how many millions of dollars have been spent and there’s no evidence of collusion.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

If you’ve ever seen Faulkner complain about Trump’s far more costly trips to Mar-a-Lago and other leisure trips that he claimed he would not take, let me know because I never have.

Although I wish Cicilline had drilled down more on the astounding level of Trump’s corruption, that takes away nothing from what he did say.

CICILLINE: You said there’s no evidence of collusion. We don’t know that. … You don’t know what the investigation has produced because it hasn’t been presented to the public. What we do know for sure is, the Trump organization met with the Russians who said they had dirt on his opponent and then the president dictated a letter that lied about that meeting and tried to give it another explanation. There is ample evidence that there was collusion between the campaign and the Russians. What we don’t know is the intent.

That’s when Faulkner began to sound hysterical. She refused to let Cicilline finish any of his further comments on this subject.

However, she did say at the end, “Thank you very much and we’ll bring you back.”

I’m looking forward to that!

Meanwhile, watch Faulkner show her nervousness on Trump's behalf above, from the June 4, 2018 Outnumbered Overtime.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!