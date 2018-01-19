Tucker Carlson Loses It With Chicago Alderman: 'Up Yours, You Loathsome Little Demagogue!'

When a Chicago Alderman finally touched on Tucker Carlson's racist views on immigration, Tucker behaved like a child, hurling "up yours" and calling him "a loathsome little demagogue."

This is the state of nighttime Fox News. Tucker's style is to act like a nasty prick and then make believe he's the one being aggrieved.

In this segment, Tucker Carlson brought on his guest George Cardenas, is an Alderman of Chicago's 12th ward. Tucker decided to insult him for four full minutes and then whine like a crybaby when he finally got gently slapped down.

After attacking the city of Chicago for their crime rate and financial problems Tucker finally got to the section where he would really sink his teeth into: All those undocumented workers from countries like Bangladesh in Cardenas' ward.

Apparently Carlson believes that a massive number of these non-Americans go to the Alderman's office looking for help from the government. According to Tucker, Cardenas then helps them above all of his "American citizens."

This was imbecilic.

The Alderman told him that he doesn't check their "papers' if they come to his office and Tucker was offended.

"You don't think you have a special obligation to the citizens of this country. Your obligation is the same for the citizens of Bangladesh as it is for he citizens of America."

Racist of him, isn't it?

Cardenas was obviously surprised and said he doesn't have many Bangladeshi people so Tucker said, whoever.

This moronic interrogation continued, with Tucker continuing to demand answers, dammit!

"How will protecting the... so-called rights of illegal immigrants help the citizens of Chicago?"

Cardenas said he doesn't check immigration status and called it "un-American,"

As Tucker harped on he eventually lost it after Cardenas challenged his racism.

Cardenas said, "You want me to just guess, what, because they happen to be blue eyed and blonde – "

Carlson snarled, "You know what, up yours! I mean look, you know what I mean -- It’s ridiculous that you would even say something like that."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Cardenas, "I’m just saying."

Tucker, whose interview up to this point was ridiculous.

Carlson was not finished. He had some venom to spew. "You know what, what a loathsome little demagogue you are to say something like that! I’m asking you about, no, no, what a loathsome little demagogue you are Mr. Cardenas to say something --"

Cardenas, "How do you want me to ask? How do you want me to ask whether they’re citizens or not? No, I want to know."

"I want you to answer my question simply."

Cardenas replied, "I’m answering it."

Tucker was only interested because of his desire to help the people of Chicago because the city doesn't have any money to spend on poor non-American citizens.

What a mensch. We all know who the loathsome little demagogue was, Tucker. You're projecting again.