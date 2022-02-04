Hey You Guys I Think Tucker Carlson Is A Little Upset

Looks like Jen Psaki struck a nerve.

On Tuesday's Tucker Carlson, the host opened his show with a truly vicious attack on the White House spokesperson. He began with a clip from the daily press briefing earlier that day, where Jen Psaki spoke on the fact that Spotify is using a new disclaimer to flag misinformation, following the Joe Rogan backlash against the platform. "This disclaimer, it's a positive step, but we want every platform to continue doing more to call out misinformation and disinformation, while also uplifting accurate information. (...) But ultimately, you know, our view is, it's a good step, it's a positive step, but there's more that can be done."

So a private company has decided without a mandate from the government to put a disclaimer on what THEY perceive to be anti-vax disinformation, the White House was asked about it, and said "good job, now let's see other platforms do the same." Not really all that controversial, right?

Tucker Carlson did not see it that way. "There's more that can be done? Hey, you little fascist, that's a threat," said Tucker.

"That's exactly what it is. Politicians and their spokeschicks didn't use to talk this way, they were not allowed to talk this way because the First Amendment explicitly prohibits it. You're not allowed to use government power to shut down broadcasters who criticize you, period. And now that's exactly what they're trying to do.”

The former so-called president who continuously attacked media outlets he didn't like ("you are fake news," anyone?), encouraged mobs at his rallies to threaten and even attack reporters, and BANNED certain reporters from the White House, forcing outlets to SUE for access? Was not available for comment.

And Tucker apparently thinks he and Fox have a constitutional right to spew lies that kill his viewers? That's not how "journalism" works, Tucker.