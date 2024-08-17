Fox Yakkers Scream About Phantom Unemployment Under Kamala Harris

Fox and Friends opened their program feigning outrage on the upcoming speech by Kamala Harris where she will discuss her economic plans.

The New York Times' headline as usual catered to the MAGA cult, saying her speech would be light on details.

When has Demented Donald ever given people any sort of details on any business plans? He just delivers vitriolic promises.

Donald Dump has had the last four years to hone and fine tune any economic policies he wants to share, but in that time all he's given us is grievances, and childish nicknames. Yet. F&F expects VP Harris to have a fully detailed economic package just after a couple weeks of becoming the Democratic nominee for president. Worse yet, they're going to project her economic package out and predict disaster, because why not? They're Fox News, it's what they do.

Brian Kilmeade and the couch, (not JD's lover) were furious over price gouging as he defended the mighty corps against ridicule.

KILMEADE: Blame corporations - not only is it inaccurate, but it creates tension in society now. You're gonna go into that guy with the smock on or a pocket protector and say you're the reason I can't pay my bills? JONES: So the part that I also don't understand is that when you talk about how things are bad right now one of the talking points from the administration is that the recovery from COVID. They keep telling us that, yet they won't acknowledge that the businesses are also still recovering from COVID when it was shut down. The second thing is -- KILMEADE: Supply chain, energy costs. JONES: Exactly, Brian. The second thing is after they decide this this massive plan if she gets elected, what happens with all of these employers start laying off these employees? Are you gonna account for that when that unemployment rate begins to tank again. Are they gonna so you you're robbing Peter to pay Paul?

I have to say this might be the first time that I can remember Fox News discussing supply chain problems caused by COVID as well as energy problems that started because of the RUssia invasion of Ukraine, but they did it in passing.

How quickly they forget that the administration issued massive bailouts and PPP loans to all businesses so the administration was thinking about the little guy and the small businesses that were devastated from COVID.

The supply chain issues were deftly handled by Joe Biden, and supply chains now are reinforced and stronger than ever. There are no remaining supply chain issues from COVID.

The stupidity really comes in when Jones claims that if Kamala Harris is elected, and businesses keep hiring, what happens when they start laying people off?

Businesses are not laying people off. What the f**k is he talking about? What is robbing Peter to pay Paul even mean in this context?

They are always attacking the working class and defending corporate America. Just like when corporations said they'd pay it forward when Trump gave them massive tax breaks and instead they bought back stock instead and took bigger executive bonuses.

Americans are frustrated with higher prices and corporations are gouging people. You can debate the merits of these to decide if it's a valid argument, but Harris is speaking to the people suffering, not to Jamie Dimon's whining.