Fox And Friends Thanks God That Americans Work Multiple Jobs

Fox and Friends joined the chorus against Sen. Kamala Harris earlier today. Fox is really targeting her this week.

Harris took aim at Donald Trump's braggadocio on the stock market and job creation and in a town hall said, "Well yea, people are working. They are working two and three jobs and to make the point again - in our America should only work one job to have a roof over your head and food on the table."

Fox News then played video of Donald Trump praising himself for the US economy on Monday during his lie-filled speech on the environment.

Enter the trio of presidential fluffers on Fox News this morning. They attacked the Democratic presidential candidate for shining a light on the inequality of Trump's economy.

Pete Hegseth, the first duly appointed Trump fluffer said, "What Kamala Harris says is so disingenuous. For most of my life, I have worked two or three or four types of jobs for sources of income."

Sen. Harris did not say a person only has to work in one field their entire life. She is berating the idea that average working-class Americans have to work two and three jobs to make ends meet at the same time.

"Today you can do that more flexibly," Hegseth continued. "How many people do you know who do something, and then maybe in their free time, they drive an Uber or they do something else to bring in extra cash? Thank God we live in the kind of country where we have the innovation and flexibility where you can bring in money from different places and do different things."

People do not drive for Uber or Lyft because it's a fun hobby, you ignorant twat. There are many reasons why people choose to work an extra job, but it's all about making money dummy.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt, appearing to imitate a Valley girl. replied, "And I love those types of people. When I'm in an Uber and you talk to them, you get to know them, many of them do say they're doing this to make a little extra money."

She continued, "And then we start talking, well how much extra, do you mind if I ask, do you make a week, and it's enough to pay for their kids to take an extra swim class, this one guy told me, or it's enough to put a little bit of money aside for their kids to go to college. I love those types of people. My dad worked several jobs. If he had the opportunity to make a little extra, he would."

This just left me speechless.

Earhardt loves "those kinds of people." What does that mean?

Those kinds of people are the American working class. And in most cases, they're doing it to pay the rent.

There’s not a single state, metropolitan area or county in the US where a full-time worker earning minimum wage can afford rent for a modest two-bedroom apartment.



It is out of necessity, not for sh*ts and giggles.

