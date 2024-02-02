Fox And Friends Ignores Biden's Fabulous Jobs Numbers, Again

But "Tom Brady's Avocado Ice Cream" gets a segment.
Fox And Friends Ignores Biden's Fabulous Jobs Numbers, Again
Credit: screenshot, Fox and Friends
By Frances LangumFebruary 2, 2024

What's new, Fox and Friends? Got anything to report this morning?

Yes, Tom Brady has a recipe for avocado ice cream, let's taste some on the set!

Also, CRIME! CRIME! CRIME!

What about this story? Anything? Bueller?

Why would the morning news program on Fox's propaganda outlet talk about that? They didn't last month, either.

Over on Fox Business, Trump's former economic advisor (yeah) Larry Kudlow gave his viewers a big ol' apology, despite Sandra Smith's protestations!

LARRY KUDLOW: Mea culpa, I was wrong about the slowdown and the recession. So was the entire --

SANDRA SMITH: I don't think you were wrong.

KUDLOW: -- forecasting fraternity. Well the Fed -- everyone was wrong.

Not true, Larry. Joe Biden wasn't wrong, and neither were the voters in 2020. Mea culpa that.

Media Matters

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon