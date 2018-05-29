Fox And Friends Ignores Roseanne's Attacks On Valerie Jarrett To Attack Michelle Wolf

Michelle Wolf's new Netflix series just launched and the trio of talk show hosts on Fox and Friends were not happy at all.

Trump clown Pete Hegseth, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade are still seething Wolf's White House Correspondents Dinner routine that mocked Sarah Huckabee Sanders for lying so much as Trump's press secretary.

Many in conservative media tried to attack the routine by claiming she attacked Sanders looks. No, she didn't.

On her first Netflix show, Wolf did not run away from her 'BFF' Sarah Sanders.

The White House press secretary sent out a weird anti-feminist tweet in support of the Gina Haspel nomination, saying any Democrat that claims to support women but opposes Gina's nomination "is a total hypocrite."

Wolf replied, "If anyone is an expert on hypocrites, it's Sarah Huckabee Sanders. And for the record, that was not a looks-based joke — that was about her ugly personality. She has the Mario Batali of personalities."

The three snowflakes on Trump's favorite show were deeply offended.

Brian Kilmeade said if you meet Sanders she's "one of the nicest people you'll ever meet."

Trump's clown replied, "Of course. She really is. Is that funny?"

Ainsley dejectedly said, "It's not funny."

Trump's clown continued, "I like funny, I will laugh. I'm a very generous laugher. I wish that was even remotely funny."

You would think that being a clown would make Pete an expert on comedy, but you would be wrong.

Kilmeade wished Michelle was more like comedic icon Don Rickles and you guessed it, Rush Limbaugh. See, Limbaugh is on par with the towering comedic abilities of Rickles. Who knew?

"It's not humor, it’s just venom," Hegseth said.

Ainsley replied, "We've heard you're a good comedian if you can do without saying sexual stuff, you know I've heard that, means really good..."

Now there are strict parameters for all comedians to adhere to.

She so hates it when politics is thrown in with humor.

Trump's clown replied. "If you can do it without conventional Trump hate than you might be funny."

What's very telling is that Roseanne Barr went on a lengthy Twitter rant yesterday which included Chelsea Clinton and today actually and did attack Valerie Jarrett's looks, but for some reason, the Fox News hosts ignored them.

Roseanne sent off that tweet before Fox and Friends even began airing, but it's always okay for conservatives to attack Democrats -- especially their looks.

After a twitter storm ensued, Roseanne took down the tweet and apologized.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Where was the outrage from Trump's clown?

I always give comedians huge leeway when they are doing comedy, but the hypocrisy within the conservative movement is mindnumbing. And also not funny.