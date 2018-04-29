Ed Henry Blows A Gasket Over Michelle Wolf Ripping Sarah Sanders: 'I'm Getting Angry Just Thinking About It'

Fox News contributor Ed Henry on Sunday said he was disgusted by at the White House Correspondents Association because of comedian Michelle Wolf's pointed jokes directed towards White House staffers at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Henry said that he was outraged by jokes about White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

"What happened to Sarah Sanders last night was disgusting, and I say that as former president of the White House Correspondents Association, who oversaw that dinner in 2013," Henry complained. "It was awful."

Henry called on the association to apologize to Sanders for Wolf's "disgusting" and "vile" performance.

"Dare I say, if this had happened to a woman that was serving as spokesperson for Hillary Clinton as president, there would have been an uproar, an outrage, and rightly so," he said. "To go after her physical appearance, to say some of the things -- it obviously is so far beyond the line that I hope and pray the association apologizes to Sarah Sanders."

To be clear, Wolf's joke was that Sanders was able to create the "perfect smokey eye" by using the ashes of all the lies she tells. She also likened Sanders to the Aunt Lydia character from "The Handmaid's Tale," a character who manipulates and abuses women to keep them subservient to the men of Gilead. Note that both jokes were pointed barbs at Sanders' behavior, not appearance, a distinction a long-time reporter should be able to make.

Later in the interview, Henry became further enraged about the event.

"We invited her to our event and we treated her like dirt!" he exclaimed. "It was disgusting. I'm actually getting more angry just thinking about it."

"Ed, you're going to lose your voice," Fox host Abby Huntsman warned. "Calm down."