Fox Yakkers Claim Trump Would Have Pardoned Hunter Biden

Fox News hosts Lawrence Jones and Steve Doocy argued that President-elect Donald Trump would have pardoned Hunter Biden after President Joe Biden did the same thing.

While reporting on the pardon Monday, Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera noted that Republicans in Congress "have found no concrete evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden family."

Host Lawrence Jones asserted that the president did not need to pardon his son.

"You know, as I think the fear may have been misplaced, though, I think that the Democrats, including the president, Joe Biden, thought that Donald Trump would treat them like they treated him with political prosecution," Jones said. "I think they're wrong. I think Donald Trump would have pardoned Hunter Biden."

"I think we would have gotten some type of report about the corruption and what's been happening in Department of Justice," he continued. "I think he's going to clean house when it comes to the FBI and Department of Justice, but I don't think he would have went after Hunter Biden."

Doocy agreed that the incoming president "probably would have gone ahead and pardoned him."

"The only difference is if Donald Trump would have pardoned Hunter Biden, you know, in 50-some-odd days, is it wouldn't be for that 10 year period," Doocy remarked. "It would just be for those two things that he's been convicted but not sentenced to a good point."

Trump has previously said that he was open to pardoning Hunter Biden. But on Sunday, he called the current president's use of the pardon power "an abuse and miscarriage of Justice."