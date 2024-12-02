Fox News 'Doctor' On Kash Patel: Qualified Because He Wrote A Children's Book

Writing a pro-Trump children's book proves his qualifications?
By John AmatoDecember 2, 2024

Fox News Dr. Mark Siegel has been one the most despicable medical professionals for years on the airwaves. He's also a rabid Trump supporter claimed Kash Patel got the FBI nomination because he's a loyalist and wrote a children's book supporting Trump.

Siegel is so reprehensible. Before the 2022 midterms, he hypothesized on air that John Fetterman may not survive his term if elected.

Patel's stellar qualifications include posting on Truth Social.

SIEGEL: And the other thing about Kash Patel is he's a writer, and he messages, and he helped Trump run Truth Social, and that children's book he wrote, The Plot Against the King, which made fun of the whole idea that Trump was targeted in the 2016 election, took his side with a children's book.

He does it all across the way, and I think that Trump is picking him, A, because of his talent, and B, because of his loyalty.

What talent?

Patel is a BIG LIE traitor.

Here’s the take from all three networks..

McCabe on CNN basically says Trump’s pick is not qualified.

Nichols on MSNBC says the same.

A host on Fox says Trump’s pick is “so qualified” and says no on on the left can say he isn’t before adding that he wrote a children’s book

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2024-12-01T01:40:43.904Z

