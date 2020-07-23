Marc Siegel: Fox News' Doctor Of Propaganda

Dr. Mark Siegel who leads the Fox News "medical team" interviewed Trump, producing one of the most embarrassing examples of Trump's sad attempts to claim he's a stable genius, a moment of intense mockery even from many conservatives.

But on Thursday morning's Fox and Friends, Siegel massaged Trump's ego like the true sycophant of a fascist dictator.

First, Siegel misled viewers by pretending Trump has always been a proponent of wearing masks, social distancing, self-quarantining and shutting down the country to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

When cohost Ainsley Earhardt asked Dr. Siegel if Trump discussed the upcoming election with him, he pivoted immediately to Trump's mental capacity.

“Well he discussed the issue of his own clarity of vision. In a sense, that interview was a cognitive test,” Siegel said.

"As you know, he is extremely sharp on every second," he gushed. "And he did a test on TV where he basically, you know, went through how great his memory is."

" And what he said was even all of the major leaders of the world, Ainsley. He talked about Putin, he talked about Chairman Xi. Whatever you think of them, they are extremely sharp, and we need a leader that has that level of awareness and sharpness,” he concluded.

It's hard to describe how crazy it is that we are talking about a test intended to identify damage to cognitive abilities, unless you see all the things he wants to distract people from. Coronavirus, storm troopers beating vets and gassing moms, and an economy about to fail. Clearly Siegel was performing for an audience of one.