Steve Schmidt Calls Out Roseanne Barr And Trump For Racism

As GOP operative Rick Wilson says in his new book, "Everything Trump touches dies."

On MSNBC, Steve Schmidt called out both Trump and Roseanne Barr for intentionally using racism to divide America.

“What we see as this vile conduct by Roseanne Barr, it’s not a joke. It is a stone cold racist statement by one of the most prominent public supporters of a racist president, who time and time again has shown us his true colors, and not for the first time at Charlottesville," Schmidt said.

"When he lectures the country and he says there’s good Nazis out there. The one thing we should all be clear on, despite ideological differences, there are no good Nazis. Not there, not here, not back in those days, and certainly not in these days. We see the stirring of the race caldron by this president, part of a deliberate strategy to incite his base with conspiracy theories, with dishonesty, with lying, with race baiting. He is stirring up every worst toxin that’s been buried in the ground in this country, bringing it back to the surface, and he’s doing it on purpose.”

Amen.