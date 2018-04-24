Trump's Failed Labor Secretary Pick Suddenly Decides He Believes The Unemployment Numbers
You may recall Trump's former Labor Secretary nominee, fast food executive Andrew Puzder, who withdrew his name from contention when statements like "women are meat" meant even the Republican Senate wouldn't approve his nomination. Good times!
Puzder has decided he likes the very similar unemployment numbers that he screamed about under Obama, now that President Idiot is in office. Everyone may remember Puzder, who was not only reprehensible for his views on things like minimum wage, unions and labor protections, but was also accused of spousal abuse and drunk driving.
Puzder was back for some Republican rehab on Fox "news" and he's got a new book to sell titled The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left's Plot to Stop It. Puzder joined Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy this Tuesday to plug the book and carry water for the Trump claim that we've not got the "best economy in history" now that Republicans have passed those budget-busting tax cuts for the rich.
Never mind that this has been the worst year for job creation since 2011 under Trump, the fact that wage growth is tepid at best and that Americans are still paying the price for decades of income inequality (income inequality that Puzder and his ilk have done their best to make worse), Puzder was claiming we've had an economic boom since Trump took office and playing the conservative victim card for his poor old picked on friend, who he claims is under siege from all of those evil socialists on the left who just want him to fail.
DOOCY: Alright, we're familiar with the boom. We know about all the bonuses and how people have more money in their pocket thanks to the tax cut, but how is the left trying to sabotage?
PUZDER: You know, there's never been a president that has faced such a concerted effort and the left and the media to discredit his economic accomplishments. We... I wrote the book so that president Trump's supporters would have the ammunition they need to fight back and also be able to share under reported achievements that the president refers to that we need to get the word out with respect to those.↓ Story continues below ↓
Because, we are in a very different situation than we were in, say, when Ronald Reagan was president or George W. Bush was president. We have now got an opposition that's actually openly socialist. There's no longer -- this isn't the party of John Kennedy anymore. It's now the party of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
So the Democratic party really has been captured by this progressive socialist ideology, particularly young people. So it's a great book if you have children or grandchildren and you want them to understand how free enterprise works, this is a great book, because they are not going to get it in school, so you've got to get them a book.
DOOCY: Well, let's take a look at the Trump boom, and it's... you talk about it in the book but, over on the big screen we've got some of the highlights. And you can see 3.1% gross domestic product growth over the first three quarters in office. The congressional budget office predicts 3.3 growth this year. And it looks like the fewest number of Americans on unemployment. These are all great numbers.
PUZDER; What you're really... one thing that kind of summarizes it all. You remember when you would interview me during the Obama administration, the big problem was people couldn't find good paying jobs.
DOOCY: Right.
PUZDER: Too many people were working part time, too many people were unemployed. It was a terrible situation. Now you look at the unemployment numbers. Unemployment benefits, it's the lowest in 44 years to when the population was much smaller. There are over 6 million job openings. The situation has changed so dramatically that we've gone from an economy where workers couldn't find employment to a situation now where the biggest problem facing us employers can't find enough qualified workers to fill the job openings that exist.
The economy... I'm surprised by that. I didn't realize or really accept the incredible resilience of capitalism in our American free enterprise system. And the book is about how that works and about how these -- the left, you know, really, really out there to prevent this and to stop this president, no matter what they have to do.
Comments