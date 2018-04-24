Trump's Failed Labor Secretary Pick Suddenly Decides He Believes The Unemployment Numbers

You may recall Trump's former Labor Secretary nominee, fast food executive Andrew Puzder, who withdrew his name from contention when statements like "women are meat" meant even the Republican Senate wouldn't approve his nomination. Good times!

Puzder has decided he likes the very similar unemployment numbers that he screamed about under Obama, now that President Idiot is in office. Everyone may remember Puzder, who was not only reprehensible for his views on things like minimum wage, unions and labor protections, but was also accused of spousal abuse and drunk driving.

Puzder was back for some Republican rehab on Fox "news" and he's got a new book to sell titled The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left's Plot to Stop It. Puzder joined Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy this Tuesday to plug the book and carry water for the Trump claim that we've not got the "best economy in history" now that Republicans have passed those budget-busting tax cuts for the rich.

Never mind that this has been the worst year for job creation since 2011 under Trump, the fact that wage growth is tepid at best and that Americans are still paying the price for decades of income inequality (income inequality that Puzder and his ilk have done their best to make worse), Puzder was claiming we've had an economic boom since Trump took office and playing the conservative victim card for his poor old picked on friend, who he claims is under siege from all of those evil socialists on the left who just want him to fail.