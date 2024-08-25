Wait Till You See Trump's Latest Pathetic Pander To Black Voters

I hate to break it to Trump, but there's no hope for that monstrosity sitting on top of his head that he calls hair. This Thursday morning, prior to the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Trump dialed it into Fox & Friends, and the interview was so bad that even the useless Brian Kilmeade instantly corrected one of Trump's most egregious lies, calling Harris "comrade Kamala" and lying that Biden had sent her to meet with Putin three days before he invaded Ukraine, and that Putin laughed at her.

One of the more ridiculous portions of Trump's insane stream of consciousness they allowed to go on forever that morning was Trump simultaneously pretending he cares about Black voters in Chicago, lobbing lie-filled attacks against their city and their governor, and pandering by pretending he'd like to visit a Black barbershop and that "they can make my hair look better." Yeah, good luck with that.

Here's the transcript of the madness from Mediaite:

JONES: So, Mr. President, let’s talk about Chicago. You brought it up. I had the opportunity — I’ve been going all over Chicago for years now. But I went to a barbershop and there was a lot of people there.

They talked about you. They talked about Kamala Harris stealing the tip plan from you. They say they’re open — this is a little bit from the folks that I talk to. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We’ve been doing these barber shop tours since ’03, and it’s really enlightening to hear individuals start to change their political direction. I think it’s time that Blacks in general need to boost our political IQ, stop being blindly faithful to a one-party system that does not work for us.

So I’ve always liked Donald Trump. You know, he was icon for years in our community and, all of a sudden, now he’s this big Klansman (ph).

JONES: What changed?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think the — I think the powers that be saw his potential in our community. It’s — if somebody — Republicans started to come and really communicate in the — in these communities, they’ll come to barber shops, and they’ll start to see. We’re talking the same language.

JONES: Uh-huh.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But they don’t have — they don’t — they don’t know how to communicate. So they’d rather not do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: So, Mr. President, he says that you got to directly communicate to the voters. Will you be on the ground at barbershops, local communities, talking about the issues that matter to them?

TRUMP: And I am going to be doing that. I like that guy, and I like those people in — I watched yesterday as you did it. You are doing fantastically, by the way.

I watched yesterday as you did the interviews. Those are great people. Those are people just want safety. They don’t want much. He wants to run his barbershop.

The people that were getting the haircut — I was thinking about maybe going there myself because that’s — they — I like the work, maybe they just — they make my hair look better. I’d pay a lot of money for that haircut. They can make my hair look better.



But you know, honestly, those are great people, those are hardworking people. They’re strong. They’re tough. And they know they’re being conned by the Democrats.

You have a corrupt political system in Chicago. Look at your governor — the governor is an incompetent guy. He was thrown out of the family business. He was — Hyatt Hotels, I was partners with them years ago in a job in New York. They threw him out of the business.

I know the family very well. They threw him out because they didn’t want him in the business.

He ends up being governor. He has money. He ends up being governor. He’s incompetent.

Look, the Chicago and the whole Illinois thing is very, very corrupt, but we’re putting a big play there. We’re putting a big play in New York. You have the same situation in New York.

If you went to a barbershop — any barbershop that you’re talking about, if you went to a barbershop in New York, in Los Angeles, in any place you want to talk about, you’re going to find the same thing, the same reaction.

They’re really upset and I watch the mothers on your show this morning before we went on, so sad. They’ve given up on life, you have the worst prosecutors they go after guys like me, they don’t go — they go after me because I question the elections and things like that.

It’s nonsense. If an election — if you can’t question an election, you — we don’t have a country. But when people get killed, when their children get killed, nothing happens.

I remember Jussie Smollett, I said you got to prosecute this guy and they did. But Jussie Smollett was given a free hand and yet these killers — and they know who they are. The worst thing is they know who they are. They don’t even go and pick them up.

And you have many communities like that. Chicago is terrible in that respect, but you have many communities like that.

Chicago, 20 years ago, was a great city. I built a great building in Chicago. In fact, I see it every time they do the skyline. But Chicago has gone really wrong, and I think I’m going to get a tremendous amount of votes from Chicago.