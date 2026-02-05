Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"They're here already! You're next! You're next! You're next...!" -- Dr. Miles J. Bennell, Invasion Of The Body Snatchers.
By driftglassFebruary 5, 2026

On this day in 1956 , the groundbreaking science fiction classic, Invasion Of The Body Snatchers, got its first ever chance to scare the hell out of audiences. Directed by Don Siegel, the film starred Kevin McCarthy, Dana Wynter, and Larry Gates. And from movies like The Thing, They Live and The Stepford Wives to episodes of television shows like The Twilight Zone and The X-Files, Body Snatchers has had a huge influence on the genre down through the years. As to whether or not it was also intentionally a metaphor for Cold War Pro-McCarthyism, or Cold War Anti-McCarthyism, I'll leave it to you all to fight it out in the comments.

Dame Magazine: How Trump Turned the Presidency Into a Profit Engine.

Diane Ravitch's blog: Are Republicans the Party of Small Government?

driftglass: The Long, Slow Road Halfway to Damascus.

Attention space nerds! How NASA Will Study the Moon -- And the Astronauts Going There.

Discussion

