Lawmakers Are Joining Together To De-ICE Their States

Dozens of state lawmakers from states ranging from Maine to New Mexico have seen the terrorism being inflicted upon Minnesota. They want everyone in Minnesota and the rest of the country to know that they are standing united against this threat:

Today, a new video features 36 lawmakers from 11 states standing with Minnesota and calling for accountability. State Futures is proud to help bring this coordinated effort to life, as state policymakers come together to defend democratic values. — State Futures (@state-futures.bsky.social) 2026-01-22T22:38:20.881Z

These lawmakers are done waiting for members of Congress and are taking matters into their own hands to protect their states.

As TPM reports, Michigan is home to a swirl of political, legislative, and immigration dynamics that makes it a hotspot for ICE-related activity and activism as President Donald Trump’s federal immigration enforcement apparatus reaches new, violent lows. Public desire for ICE to be reformed — or outright abolished — is reaching new highs. And, while the future of actions to rein in ICE at the congressional level remains murky, blue and purple states like Michigan are moving ahead on their own.

State Futures is an organization creating a multi-state coalition along shared political and policy priorities. They are tracking at least 85 ICE-related bills in nationwide state legislatures, said Montana State. Sen. Cora Neumann, a Democrat, at a press event held by the organization this week.

At least seven such bills have been proposed in New York, along with several in Washington, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and New Jersey. Championed by Democrats, the anti-ICE bills are emerging in red and blue states alike.

We cannot let the Trump crime syndicate divide and conquer us as they are trying to do. We also have to make it hard to be a fascist before they make it hard for us not to.