The Daily Show Goes After Joe Rogan Hard, And It's Hilarious

'The Joe Rogan Experience' just got the Daily Show treatment, and it's hilarious, dripping with sarcasm, and on point. It's also well deserved, and so is the fact that the left-leaning Meidas Touch has knocked Joe Rogan off his throne with far more downloads.

"A new thinker has emerged to grapple with the mysteries of our universe," the narrator says. "He is the world's greatest thinker." The Daily Show clip shows Rogan saying various things, including, "Why do Black people like menthol so much?" and "If you're drinking water, you're drinking dinosaur p--s."

Also included in the segment is Rogan saying, "My brain would just be throbbing, just boom, boom, boom," and, "and I remember thinking, 'Am I ruining my brain?'"

Yes, Joe, your brain is ruined. "We're all just babies fhat have been alive for a long time," Rogan says in a clip.

The segment touched on Rogan's background as a commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

"I didn't know what the f--- I was doing," Rogan said. "I just would see what was happening and start talking about it."

"And talk he did," the narrator said. "Because the most fundamental truth about the modern world was finally within his grasp: that a man may speak forever without knowing things, as long as he has a podcast."

"My game is smush," Rogan says in a clip. "That's my game, smush you."

The narrator says, "Rogan began his true life's project of absorbing the collected wisdom of the world's greatest wise men, and every now and then a woman," while showing a montage of his guests, including Trump, Alex Jones, and Elon Musk.

The segment also featured a clip of Rogan saying, "The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous."

"OK, that sounds bad, but surely he hasn't said anything worse," the narrator says.

Yeah, like I said, he deserved to be skewered.