Charlie Kirk Blames ‘The Jezebel Spirit’ And Feminism For Moral Rot

Trump fanboy and Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk thinks he has standing to lecture women about Christian values and behavior. This, as he also claims to be “done” with the Epstein files scandal even as a zillion questions remain about President Donald “P***y Grabber” Trump's relationship with child sex trafficker Julian Epstein.

Media Matters caught the misogynistic hypocrisy on Kirk’s podcast (my emphases added):

KIRK: So the top music right now is Christian music. Young men are going back to church. Young ladies, we need a little bit of help with. But young ladies, they have to shed themselves of the Jezebel spirit. They have to. The Jezebel spirit has just infected an entire generation of young ladies, and they need to — this is one of the reasons why I talk about why Mary, the mother of Jesus, is so important to crush feminism. Feminism has done such damage to these young ladies. It's just beyond — it's very, very difficult to summarize that in a short period of time.

Well, maybe women are turned off by the Christian nationalist notion that they should be forced into giving birth at the risk of losing their lives. But that’s just a guess.

In any event, Kirk continued his lecture by telling his audience, “you should be cheerleading people to go back to church. … You should want the values of the Bible … The Ten Commandments, the Sermon on the Mount, love your neighbor as yourself, love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, strength, and mind.”

Yet the guy Kirk thinks we should just “trust” to properly answer questions about his long-time relationship with pedophile Epstein is a known non-churchgoer. In fact it’s pretty clear the only thing Trump knows about The Bible is how to use it rip off his supporters.

So while the felon in the White House, who is on video boasting about being a sexual predator, runs an administration Kirk calls “my friends,” and that administration appears littered with other sexual predators in cabinet positions (not counting the one who had to withdraw), by all means, let’s blame women for the lack of Christian morality in this country.

I’m all for people going to church and loving the Bible. But color me crazy for thinking it’s far more important to demonstrate and carry out Christian principles than to espouse them.