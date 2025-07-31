Samuel L. Jackson Backs Motherf*ckin' Wind Farms

A cheeky little ad that came out one day after the Asshole-in-Chief railed against wind farms for the umpteenth time this week. Before turning to acting, Samuel L. Jackson pursued a degree in Marine Biology, so he has a bit of background on the subject, whereas Trump is ignorance personified.
Source: Famous campaigns
Samuel L. Jackson – the A‑lister known from Pulp Fiction, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a former marine biology student – has teamed up with Vattenfall to champion “motherf*ckin’ wind farms.
Natural energy company Vattenfall is experimenting with cultivating seaweed as a source of food that also helps regenerate marine ecosystems.
The campaign aims to flip perceptions of offshore wind farms by highlighting their potential both above and below the surface
The initiative, developed by creative agency NORD DDB, highlights seaweed grown at Vattenfall’s Vesterhav Syd wind farm in Denmark.
Samuel L. Jackson aims at the ignorant.
Just a day after Trump's rant against windfarms, here comes a new ad campaign—featuring Samuel L. Jackson in his typical foul-mouthed self—for energy giant Vattenfall, promoting seaweed snacks grown beneath the wind turbines!! That 'Who says that?' at 0:16 is aimed at Trump, no?… pic.twitter.com/73EG2l1yGG
— Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) July 30, 2025
Trump's comments a couple of days ago.
Trump: And the other thing I say to Europe: we will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us. They're killing the beauty of our scenery. Our beautiful plains. I’m not talking about airplanes… they won’t let you bury the propellers. pic.twitter.com/YuPF8Pq6yW
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2025
And the proper response to his inanity.
“The Whole Thing Is a Con Job” – Trump’s Windmill Rant at EU Presser pic.twitter.com/8TQaU8h4WL
— DiaperDiplomacy (@DiaperDiplomacy) July 28, 2025