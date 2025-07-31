Samuel L. Jackson Backs Motherf*ckin' Wind Farms

Trump railed against wind farms this week. Samuel L. Jackson was having none of it.
By Ed ScarceJuly 31, 2025

A cheeky little ad that came out one day after the Asshole-in-Chief railed against wind farms for the umpteenth time this week. Before turning to acting, Samuel L. Jackson pursued a degree in Marine Biology, so he has a bit of background on the subject, whereas Trump is ignorance personified.

Source: Famous campaigns

Samuel L. Jackson – the A‑lister known from Pulp Fiction, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a former marine biology student – has teamed up with Vattenfall to champion “motherf*ckin’ wind farms.

Natural energy company Vattenfall is experimenting with cultivating seaweed as a source of food that also helps regenerate marine ecosystems.

The campaign aims to flip perceptions of offshore wind farms by highlighting their potential both above and below the surface

The initiative, developed by creative agency NORD DDB, highlights seaweed grown at Vattenfall’s Vesterhav Syd wind farm in Denmark.

Samuel L. Jackson aims at the ignorant.

Trump's comments a couple of days ago.

And the proper response to his inanity.

