Was Kamala Harris About To Call Trump A Motherf***er?

During a fractious moment in the debate, she hesitated when referring to Trump.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 13, 2024

My title might be wrong. Kamala Harris insists the word ends in an "ah", not "er."

Source: Atlanta Black Star

Harris agreed with President Joe Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan. The Howard University graduate also accused Trump of making a “terrible deal” with a “terrorist organization,” referring to the Taliban, while he was in the Oval Office.

“And get this. No, get this. And the president at the time invited the Taliban to Camp David, a place of storied significance for us as Americans, a place where we honor the importance of American diplomacy, where we invite and receive respected world leaders,” Harris said on the debate stage.

“And this…,” she started before pausing to seemingly find an appropriate word to use. She then continued, “This former president as president invited them to Camp David because he does not again appreciate the role and responsibility of the President of the United States to be commander in chief with a level of respect.”

Social media users picked up on Harris hesitating for a second during her answer. Viewers started speculating that the former U.S. senator from California may have stopped herself from using a curse word to describe Trump.

“We almost had the greatest moment in debate history lmao,” an X user tweeted in reaction to Kamala Harris’ viral moment. Another person suggested, “She wanted to call him everything but a child of God, lol.”

Kamala Harris is very specific when it comes to her favourite curse word.

Audience reaction.

Wanda Sykes knows what she heard.

