Fullofshiticus Unloads Another Whopper Of A Lie About Migrants

Donald Trump's rally in Aurora, Colorado, featured the former President's escalated attacks on immigration, falsely claiming that immigrants are fueling a "migrant crime" wave. There is, of course, no data that supports his lie.
Still, Trump went to another attack similar to his previous pet-eating claims where in his batshit crazy world because of Vice President Kamala Harris, "You cannot get into a hospital" because they are overrun by migrants.
"You cannot get into a hospital, by the way, because the migrants have all of the beds," Trump falsely said. "You cannot get into a hospital."
"You cannot get your kids into a school because they're migrants there that don't even speak the language," he continued. "It's unbelievable."
Fact check: It's "unbelievable" that he would create such a lie.
"They're giving because of Biden and Kamala; they're giving precedence over your children who've been in that school," he added. "Is it not even thinkable?"
That didn't go over well with ordinary people.
To be clear, migrants are not eating your pets, your child will not go to school and come home as a different gender (if that happens, you picked up the wrong child, you weirdo), and immigrants do not overrun hospitals. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk!