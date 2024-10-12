Fullofshiticus Unloads Another Whopper Of A Lie About Migrants

Donald Trump's rally in Aurora, Colorado, featured the former President's escalated attacks on immigration, falsely claiming that immigrants are fueling a "migrant crime" wave. There is, of course, no data that supports his lie.

Still, Trump went to another attack similar to his previous pet-eating claims where in his batshit crazy world because of Vice President Kamala Harris, "You cannot get into a hospital" because they are overrun by migrants.

"You cannot get into a hospital, by the way, because the migrants have all of the beds," Trump falsely said. "You cannot get into a hospital."

"You cannot get your kids into a school because they're migrants there that don't even speak the language," he continued. "It's unbelievable."

Fact check: It's "unbelievable" that he would create such a lie.

"They're giving because of Biden and Kamala; they're giving precedence over your children who've been in that school," he added. "Is it not even thinkable?"

That didn't go over well with ordinary people.

Y’all come on. The lying is just at new levels of ridiculousness. You can’t believe anything he says and still half of the country is saying we want him to be our leader. https://t.co/Vmmhx9VWt5 — Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) October 12, 2024

This has got to be driving away moderates by the thousands. Only the dregs of MAGA will believe this. https://t.co/5L8iPZYitd — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 12, 2024

This man is such a deeply, sick twisted pile of garbage. The people who worship him are as defective as him. https://t.co/zHx7Dfyq78 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 12, 2024

Trump is not only unhinged but becoming more incoherent each passing day. He is definitely on a fruit loop high. https://t.co/MXsrDq74wa — DemMan12🇺🇲 (@Tombug9221) October 12, 2024

I thought they were taking all the jobs. You can’t work from a hospital bed . . . https://t.co/QQsXBcodBN — DJT: Everything we tell our children not to be. (@MartyTerrier) October 12, 2024

To be clear, migrants are not eating your pets, your child will not go to school and come home as a different gender (if that happens, you picked up the wrong child, you weirdo), and immigrants do not overrun hospitals. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk!