'The Call Is Coming From Inside The White House!' And Other News
.@SecPompeo: “I come from a place where if you’re not in a position to execute the commander’s intent, you have a singular option, it is to leave.” pic.twitter.com/hlWcXsSkyY— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 6, 2018
The Orange Cheeto goes ballistic over New York Times op-ed, and officials clamor to say "Not me!":
Inside the West Wing, top officials canceled meetings and huddled behind closed doors to strategize about how to expose the op-ed author, WSJ reports. Some called reporters to chase down rumors and see whether it came from inside the W.H. or an agency. https://t.co/yntZ3zKbIQ
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 6, 2018
VP’s office takes the rare step of publicly denying NYT op-ed. A reflection of just how many inquiries they’ve gotten from reporters — who, alighting on the phrase “lodestar,” have speculated it may be coming from Penceworld. https://t.co/YWhLkxMw79
— Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) September 6, 2018
BREAKING: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denies writing anonymous New York Times opinion piece on thwarting President Trump.
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 6, 2018
The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds. The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts.
— Jarrod Agen (@VPComDir) September 6, 2018
DNI Dan Coats has now officially denied that he wrote the New York Times op-ed: pic.twitter.com/H2QGVTDMRC
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 6, 2018
Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018
In the hours after the NYT published the anonymous op-ed, two senior admin officials reached out to Axios to say the author stole the words right out of their mouths.
"A lot of us [were] wishing we'd been the writer ... there are dozens and dozens of us." https://t.co/5iGeTmYr3K
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 6, 2018
a pretty obvious point but anonymous NYT op-ed writer affirmed from inside the Trump administration everything Hillary Clinton said in 2016 about Trump’s fitness for the presidency
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 6, 2018
"Pence is a savvy manipulator, more sinister than the people who buy his cornpone persona could ever imagine. He is patient and opportunistic... His guiding principle is not anything one will find in a religious text; it's Do Anything to Be President." https://t.co/rGBXVeKDiv pic.twitter.com/22tCRZI1fJ↓ Story continues below ↓
— Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) September 6, 2018
Trump inauguration crowd photos were edited after he intervened https://t.co/mYXIXvODV1
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 6, 2018
BREAKING: The Trump admin just filed a proposal to rewrite the laws concerning the detention of immigrant children, undoing key protections from a decades-old settlement https://t.co/0FMh3AeZWa
— Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) September 6, 2018
Censored emails show that Judge Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath about receiving stolen Democrat memos in 2003, Sen. Patrick Leahy says. If true, the consequences could be explosive https://t.co/4kD8Htfcht
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 6, 2018
A young black man on his way home from church with his white grandmother was handcuffed by police in Wisconsin because two passersby thought he was robbing her. https://t.co/lW4pQelDqq
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 6, 2018
I wrote this which includes an interview with a member from @JailLawSpeak on the #PrisonStrike.
“Right now, we know there’s an all-out manhunt for Jailhouse Lawyers Speak leaders. They want to take our heads off." https://t.co/FdMyA1Jmvl
— Raven Rakia (@aintacrow) September 6, 2018
Hospitals are fed up with drug companies, so they’re starting their own https://t.co/zabxfSFz2m
— carolyn johnson (@Carolynyjohnson) September 6, 2018
Believe it or not, this marks the first time @NancyPelosi has ever made the cover of a major national newsmagazine. Never happened when she was the first woman speaker. pic.twitter.com/jisG3uBv9T
— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 6, 2018
1. Yesterday's hearings were BRUTAL for Kavanaugh.
There is compelling evidence, on several issues, that he lied to the committee
He had few answers. He was left stammering or silent.
Somehow, this doesn't seem to be a big story?
Let's review.https://t.co/DzxyVefukZ
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 6, 2018
Days before the hearing for a hyper-controversial nominee, the ringleader of the hack sent Mr. #Kavanaugh specific details on what I was planning to ask about at her hearing. Said he learned it from “Intel.” pic.twitter.com/huSdQJfZps
— Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) September 5, 2018
Not only did Michigan fail to treat Flint River with proper chemicals to avoid lead leaching into pipes, or alert Flint residents of Legionella/lead risks. It failed to alert Flint of cancer-causing chemicals in Flint River before the switch. https://t.co/SWAUjWeisY
— Lance Cooper #SaveFlintChallenge (@StreetMedia804) September 6, 2018
Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen for "great emotional damage" to the tune of $95M https://t.co/lJmgjuopz1 pic.twitter.com/fyDpcuSEND
— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) September 6, 2018
Oops.
Grassley, outraged, says they are producing the records required by law under the Presidential Records Act.
Durbin reminds him that they've actually circumvented that law and the process is being run by Kavanaugh's close friend and former employee, Bill Burck. pic.twitter.com/s4Q7IpwElA
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 5, 2018
I live in Bethesda and all I can say is WHAT?! The only thing Bethesda is plagued with is gourmet cupcakes and artisnal gelato. https://t.co/wOQ2EcRfS1
— Vivian Schiller (@vivian) September 5, 2018
Scott Walker moves up the list and is now listed as the 7th most likely to lose a Governor’s race this November.https://t.co/vHi9kypuSH
— WalkerIsTheWorst (@WalkerWorst) September 6, 2018
Comments