White nationalist Nick Fuentes may have thrown Donald Trump to the curb, but his love for genocidal maniac Adolf Hitler is still going strong. It must be dead Hitler's virulent hatred of Jews that gives Fuentes, who is an admitted virgin, a hard on.

Fuentes was interviewed by Piers Morgan, and so he followed that up with his love fest with Hitler, Media Matters reports.

"But after the interview, I was thinking to myself, why is Hitler cool?" Fuentes said. "Because he definitely is. And when I say cool, I'm not saying he's good, I'm not saying he's great or anything like that. I'm saying he's cool."

Fact check: Hitler is dead.

"Darth Vader is cool, Hitler is cool. He's cool. When you watch the videos, well, you sort of have to be cool," he continued. "How do you win the absolute allegiance of a nation of millions if you're not cool?"



Fact check: Darth Vader was not cool, Nick.

"And I was thinking what is it about Hitler that's cool? Why does it tickle?" he said. "Because kids love Hitler, kids love Hitler. Young men see the edits. It's edgy, it's transgressive. It's -- something that feels naughty and dark about it, but there's also something electrifying about it. There's something sort of interesting."

Fact check: Just shut the fuck up, you reprobate.

"Why is Hitler cool?" he said. "I'll tell you why very simply. Because what Hitler represents is if white people didn't give a fuck. That's what it represents. When you see Hitler, when you see the edits, when you see the vision, and what is the vision? The vision is grand architecture, beautiful fashion, an unstoppable military. You see white people without limits, without restraint. You see white people without the self-imposed guilt, the shame."

"When people see a Hilter edit and say “that's cool,” they don't think about the Holocaust," he added. "There's nothing cool about killing people. I'll just go on the record and say that. There's nothing cool about killing people. There's nothing cool about exterminationist ideology. There's nothing cool about anything like that. That's not why people are tickled by it. That's not why people are electrified by it. That's not part of the appeal. The appeal is not the weird, pagan stuff that took place. The appeal is not the cruelty. The appeal is not the bigotry or the racial hatred. That's not the appeal. The appeal is that we have been living -- And by we, I mean Americans, Westerners, white people, Christians. We are living in a time where all we know is self-imposed shame and guilt."

That's odd, since we've never seen Fuentes act remorseful or guilty. Fun fact: Fuentes's father is half-Mexican.