Tens Of Thousands Face Evacuation As Washington State Floods

Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency, warning that “lives will be at stake in the coming days.”
By Susie MadrakDecember 11, 2025

As extreme weather becomes more frequent, more Americans are in danger. What is the Trump administration doing? Nothing. He's been denying FEMA aid to states all over the country. Via the Associated Press:

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Tens of thousands of residents in western Washington could face evacuation orders when another round of heavy rain drops on the region Thursday, threatening to bring catastrophic flooding as rivers near historic levels.

Days of seemingly unrelenting heavy rain had already triggered rescues and road closures, and by Wednesday, Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency, warning that “lives will be at stake in the coming days.” Some residents have already been ordered to higher ground, with Skagit County, a major agricultural region north of Seattle, ordering those within the Skagit River’s floodplain to evacuate.

“Catastrophic flooding is likely” in many areas and the state is requesting water rescue teams and boats, Ferguson said on the social media platform X on Wednesday night

Hundreds of Guard members will be sent to help communities, said Gent Welsh, adjutant general of the Washington National Guard.

A powerful atmospheric river has drenched Washington state with nearly 5 trillion gallons of rain over the past week. The deluge is linked to warm water and air, along with unusual weather conditions tracing back to tropical cyclone flooding in Indonesia.

